Cyberpunk 2077: Compatible With PS5 And Xbox Series X On Launching Day

CD Projekt Red has shown on Friday that Cyberpunk 2077 will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X on launching day if you get a physical or electronic copy.

An updated version of Cyberpunk 2077 that takes benefit of this next-gen hardware is going to be released at a later date, but will not be ready this autumn.

CD Projekt Red also declared that Cyberpunk 2077 was postponed to November 19th, 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, undoubtedly, among the most anticipated games of 2020. The game’s developer, CD Projekt Red, place itself firmly on the map with the release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 2015, which just so happened to be our favorite game of 2015, and gamers have been waiting for a brand new release in the studio ever since.

The wait keeps getting as CD Projekt Red has postponed the game double. Initially, Cyberpunk 2077 was likely to start on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16th, 2020, however in the start of the calendar year, the group postponed it to September 17th to be able to”make the game perfect” Next the studio returned with a second update, declaring that the release date has been moved back, this time into November 19th.

Making games is very hard, as it requires, mainly if time means crunch working off their tails, and the staff should have as much time. On the flip side, we can nevertheless be bummed that Cyberpunk 2077 is just five months away. However, there’s some fantastic information also.

“We are delighted to verify that Cyberpunk 2077 will be compatible with the two next-gen consoles!” The studio said on Friday in a tweet. “Your PS4 duplicate of this game will operate on PS5 on launching day. Anyone who purchases the game on Xbox One will have the ability to play with their backup Xbox Series X when the console starts too!”

We knew that Cyberpunk 2077 was among those games supported to encourage Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, but it was not clear how the update procedure would operate on the PS5. In reality, Sony still has not precisely explained how the procedure would work on the PS5, in the event of Cyberpunk; it seems you are going to have the ability to move your electronic or physical PS4 backup to your PS5 in some shape or manner.

What’s more, CD Projekt Red verified it would release an update to the game” that will take full benefit of their next-gen hardware” on a subsequent date. To put it differently, though your copy will operate on the two consoles over the day that they launch, you will only be enjoying with Xbox One variant or even the PS4 of this game.