Home TV Series Netflix Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All You Need...
TV SeriesNetflix

Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Cursed is an American drama web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the series through social media posts and press releases. Fans are extremely excited and looking forward to the series release date. In this article, I’ll discuss Cursed episode 1 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler create the series. The series follows the drama genre. The story of the series is based on the illustrated novel Cursed by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Peter Mullan and Zetna Fuentes direct it. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are the executive producers of the television series.

When Is Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date?

Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 will be released on July 17, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has been updating the progress to engage the audience towards the series. It’s expected that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the series. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development. For those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through online video streaming platform, Netflix. These are the information related to release date and streaming details of Cursed season 1 Episode 1.

Who Are The Cast Included in Cursed?

Those who are active in social media might have come across the rumors and speculations that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of weeks. The development has put an end by announcing their cast information for the audience community to know about the performance artists included in the series. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Cursed

  • Katherine Langford as Nimue,
  • Devon Terrell as Arthur,
  • Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin,
  • Peter Mullan,
  • Shalom Brune-Franklin,
  • Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk,
  • Sebastian Armesto,
  • Ella Prebble,
  • Scarlett Rock,
  • Daniella Gad,
  • Phill Webster.
Also Read:   "Drifters" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you would love to know
Also Read:   The Croods 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and other details inside!!

Cursed Episode Details

  • Alone teleplay by Ayush Anand,
  • Bring Us In Good Ale teleplay by Tom Wheeler,
  • Cursed teleplay by Tom Wheeler,
  • Festa and Moreli teleplay by William Wheeler,
  • Nimue teleplay by Tom Wheeler,
  • Poisons teleplay by Tom Wheeler,
  • Queen of the Fey teleplay by Robbie Thompson,
  • The Joining teleplay by Leila Gerstein,
  • The Red Lake teleplay by Rachel Shukert,
  • The Sacrifice teleplay by Tom Wheeler.
- Advertisement -
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Hotel Transylvania 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Elite is the favorite Teen thriller drama from Netflix. The series premiered lower back in 2018 and has gotten famous with every season. The...
Read more

Another Life Season 2: Cast, plot release, and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Another Life is a science-fiction drama display headed using Netflix. It was premiered on using a complete of ten episodes. The first length of...
Read more

After Life Season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Netflix declared through twitter that Following Life became renewed for every other season. The show will be back yet again on Netflix. Read this...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What Is The Expected Plot Of Season 2?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Virgin River Season 2 -- The often say it's rather difficult to forget your past especially when the last is bad. The same happens...
Read more

His Dark Materials Season 2: cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
If you are the type who enjoys transcending to an extraordinary fancy global with brilliant creatures and gadgets while reading a fantasy ebook or...
Read more

High school DXD Season 5: Release Date, Plot And Other Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
About the show- Organized through Tetsuya Yanagisawa High School DXD is a Japanese sport. And the adoption of it is from the Novels High School...
Read more

Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Cursed is an American drama web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating...
Read more

The Protector Season 4 Netflix Release Date, Cast & All Updates

Netflix Kavin -
The Protector is a Turkish drama fantasy series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on December...
Read more

GTA 6: Release Date And All The Recant Updates

Gaming Sunidhi -
GTA 6 release date might be additionally away than previously believed. In the current publishing time, Rockstar Games hasn't formally introduced a contemporary setup...
Read more

Fuller House Season 6: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The Ideal Sitcom show is set to Go Back The season. The fans are ready to join the Tanner household for the one final...
Read more
© World Top Trend