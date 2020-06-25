Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Cursed is an American drama web television series. The first announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the progress of the series through social media posts and press releases. Fans are extremely excited and looking forward to the series release date. In this article, I’ll discuss Cursed episode 1 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler create the series. The series follows the drama genre. The story of the series is based on the illustrated novel Cursed by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. Peter Mullan and Zetna Fuentes direct it. Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler are the executive producers of the television series.

When Is Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date?

Cursed Season 1 Episode 1 will be released on July 17, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has been updating the progress to engage the audience towards the series. It’s expected that there won’t be any changes in the release date of the series. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development. For those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through online video streaming platform, Netflix. These are the information related to release date and streaming details of Cursed season 1 Episode 1.

Who Are The Cast Included in Cursed?

Those who are active in social media might have come across the rumors and speculations that have been revolving around the internet for the last couple of weeks. The development has put an end by announcing their cast information for the audience community to know about the performance artists included in the series. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Cursed

Katherine Langford as Nimue,

Devon Terrell as Arthur,

Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin,

Peter Mullan,

Shalom Brune-Franklin,

Daniel Sharman as the Weeping Monk,

Sebastian Armesto,

Ella Prebble,

Scarlett Rock,

Daniella Gad,

Phill Webster.

Cursed Episode Details

Alone teleplay by Ayush Anand,

Bring Us In Good Ale teleplay by Tom Wheeler,

Cursed teleplay by Tom Wheeler,

Festa and Moreli teleplay by William Wheeler,

Nimue teleplay by Tom Wheeler,

Poisons teleplay by Tom Wheeler,

Queen of the Fey teleplay by Robbie Thompson,

The Joining teleplay by Leila Gerstein,

The Red Lake teleplay by Rachel Shukert,

The Sacrifice teleplay by Tom Wheeler.