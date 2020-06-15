Curon Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Curon is an Italian supernatural drama television series. The first announcement about the series came back in June 2019. For those who are active in social media might have come across the rumors and speculations than has been evolving around the internet for the last couple of days. Fans are extremely excited about the upcoming television web series. There is a huge fan base doe Italian dramas and television series. In this article, Curon release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi, Tommaso Matano. The story of the series is based on the book called Concept by Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi,

Tommaso Matano. It follows the Supernatural drama, Thriller, and the Horror genre. The story of the series is written by Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi, Tommaso Matano. The series is directed by Fabio Mollo and Lyda Patitucci. Daniel Campos, Pavoncelli, Alessandro Mascheroni are the executive producers of the television series.

When Is Curon Release Date?

Curon is recently released on 10 June 2020. Many might have already watched the television series. It was said that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the series, later released as announced. The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platforms, Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details.

Who Are The Cast Included In Curon?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through press releases and social media posts to motivate the audience towards the upcoming series. Fans are extremely excited to watch the favorite cast. We have gathered information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Curon

Valeria Bilello as Anna Raina,

Luca Lionello as Thomas Raina,

Federico Russo as Mauro Raina,

Margherita Morchio as Daria Raina,

Anna Ferzetti as Klara Asper,

Alessandro Tedeschi as Albert Asper,

Juju Di Domenico as Micki Asper,

Giulio Brizzi as Giulio Asper,

Max Malatesta as Michael Ober

Luca Castellano as Lukas,

Sebastiano Fumagalli as Davide,Mihaela Dorlan as young Anna Raina,

Katja Lechthaler as Lili Raina,

alvatore De Santis as Berger,

Giuseppe Gandini as Matteo,

Filippo Marsili as young Albert Asper,

Giulio Cristini as Pietro,

Christoph Hülsen as Daniel

Maximilian Dirr as Don Luigi,

Markus Candela,

Greta Sacco,

Federica Pocaterra as young Klara.

Curon Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Curon. The development has launched the trailer after facing numerous queries from the development.