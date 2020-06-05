Cowboy bebop live action season 1 on netflix- what to expect? Read more

- Advertisement -

Cowboy Bebop live-action season 1

Cowboy Bebop is a Japanese anime series released in 1998 for the first time in Japan. The show gained quite a lot of popularity amongst people at that time. Now, the series is being renewed by Netflix. The announcement for the same was made in November 2018.

Cowboy Bebop live-action release date

The series was to be released in 2020, but the show was delayed as one of the important of the characters of the show got injured due to which the production of the show has stopped for at least 6 more months. Also, the show is expected to be delayed more because of the ongoing global pandemic COVID-19.

Cowboy Bebop live-action cast

Some of the cast of the show has been revealed. John Cho will be seen playing the role of Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as jet Danell Pineda, Alex Hassell as Vicious and Eline Satine as Julia.

Not much information is given regarding the plot of the show. Fans will have to wait for the show to get released to see what’s in the series that has changed since 1998.

Stay safe, stay updated.