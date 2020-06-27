- Advertisement -

Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again — sinking in certain countries to the stage that one expert thinks they may need to return to lockdown steps because current containment plans aren’t demonstrating sufficient.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb pointed into three states as especially worrisome: Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

This comes as the endless number of cases and deaths in America from coronavirus is continuing a continuous increase.

The US finds itself in an ominous new stage of the coronavirus pandemic, with instances of infection surging in several states — and with the overall rate even weak enough that the EU is weighing a travel ban in the US so that they don’t export our instances there.

In reality, the film looks concerning enough in 3 US states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) that one wellness expert worries they may have no choice but to reinstitute lockdowns, as containment steps may not wind up being sufficient.

The specialist is Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Commissioner. He advised CNBC earlier this week that these states are coping with record-high numbers of new coronavirus instances and hospitalizations. And, so, that these states have”major outbreaks. There’s no question about it.”

Continued Gottlieb: “They might be past the point that they can restrain this only with simple interventions such as trying to get more people to wear masks and people being mindful of their social interactions.” This week is an essential one for the three states. He contended, in a sense, it will give us a notion of whether these states are”tipping over” into exponential growth or not.

According to the most recent figures from Johns Hopkins University, Gottlieb’s concern stems as the number of confirmed coronavirus instances in the US is approaching 2.4 million. Those figures show the entire amount of deaths from the US is just shy of.

Do you remember how you felt reading the information a little more than a month ago when the dreadful headlines out of Italy had us feeling blessed, and the worst of the catastrophe was elsewhere? Since Politico noted on Monday, the US is the brand new Italy — in a metaphorical sense. The world long ago had been shocked at just how dire the situation had been in Italy, and also at all the measures being taken there like gear and lockdowns rationing by hospitals. However, it’s also a little wrong to call the US the new Italy, since the situation here is worse than what Italy confronted.

Take a look at those numbers of deaths and cases in the united states. They far surpass 29,000 deaths from coronavirus in Italy and the 200,000 ailments by May 1.

The situation sounds especially dire in Texas. Gottlieb tweeted Wednesday’s update on the utilization of general medical beds and ICU beds from Houston’s Texas Medical Center. According to Gottlieb, they’re projecting that they will begin getting their surge capacity this week –“and when current Covid tendencies continue, exceed that capacity in about two weeks.”