Coronavirus US: Might Have To Return To Lockdown In Three States

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again — surging that one expert believes they may need to return to lockdown steps since containment plans that are present aren’t proving sufficient.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb pointed to three countries as worrisome: Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

  • This includes the general number of deaths and cases in the US out of coronavirus is continuing a steady increase.

The US finds itself at an ominous new phase of the coronavirus pandemic, with instances of infection surging in several nations — and with the overall rate even bad enough that the EU is reportedly considering a travel ban in the US, so they don’t import our instances there.

The picture looks concerning enough in three US states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) that one wellness expert worries they might have no choice except to reinstitute lockdowns, as containment measures might not be sufficient.

The specialist is Scott Gottlieb, the former Food and Drug Commissioner. He told CNBC earlier this week which these states are coping with record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. And, so, that these states have”significant outbreaks. There’s no question about it.”

Continued Gottlieb: “They might be past the stage that they can control this only with simple interventions like trying for more people to put on masks and people being mindful of the social interactions.” This week is a critical one for the three states, he contended, in the meaning, it is going to give us an idea of if these countries are”leaning over” into exponential growth or not.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, Gottlieb’s concern comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US is approaching 2.4 million.

Those figures reveal that the entire amount of deaths from the US is just shy.

Can you recall how you felt reading the news a bit over a month ago when all the horrible headlines from Italy had us feeling relatively lucky, and the worst of this crisis was elsewhere? Since Politico noted on Monday, the US is the new Italy — at a metaphorical sense.

The world was shocked at how dire the situation was in Italy, and also at all the extreme measures being taken there like lockdowns and gear rationing by hospitals. However, it’s also a little incorrect to call the US the new Italy because the situation here is an order of magnitude worse than what Italy faced.

Take a peek at those numbers of deaths and cases in the US. They far exceed 29,000 deaths from coronavirus from Italy and the 200,000 infections by May 1.

The situation sounds especially dire in Texas. Gottlieb tweeted on ICU beds from Houston’s Texas Medical Center and the usage of general medical beds Wednesday’s update. According to Gottlieb, they are projecting that they’ll begin accessing their surge capacity this week –“and if current Covid trends continue, transcend that capacity in about two weeks.”

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
