Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again — surging, in fact, in some countries, to the point that at least one expert thinks they might have to return to lockdow

steps since present containment strategies aren’t demonstrating sufficient.

Coronavirus US cases

This includes because the overall number of deaths and cases in the US from coronavirus is continuing a steady increase.

The US finds itself in an ominous new stage of the coronavirus pandemic, with instances of disease surging in many states —

and with the total rate even bad enough that the EU is reportedly weighing a traveling ban from the US so that they don’t export our instances there.

The picture looks concerning sufficient in 3 US states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) that one health expert worries they might have no choice except to reinstitute lockdowns,

as containment steps may not end up being sufficient anymore.

And, so, that these states have”significant outbreaks underway.

There is no question about it”

Continued Gottlieb:”They might be past the point that they can control this just with simple interventions

like trying for more people to wear masks and people being mindful of their social interactions.

” This week is a critical one for the three states, he contended, in the sense that it will give us an notion of whether these states are”leaning over”

into exponential growth or not.

Gottlieb’s concern comes as the number of verified coronavirus instances in the united states is approaching 2.4 million,

according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University

Those figures show that the total number of deaths in the united states is just shy of 122,000 in the time of this writing.

Can you remember how you felt reading the information a bit over a month ago,

when all the horrible headlines out of Italy had us feeling relatively blessed and that the worst of this crisis was elsewhere?

Since Politico noted on Monday, the US is the brand new Italy —

at a metaphorical sense. Not so long ago, the entire world was shocked at just how dire the situation was in Italy,

and at all the extreme measures being taken there like stringent lockdowns and gear rationing by physicians.

But it’s also a little incorrect to call the US the new Italy because the problem here is worse than that which Italy confronted.

Retake a peek at those numbers of cases and deaths in the usa.

They far exceed the 200,000 infections and 29,000 deaths from coronavirus from Italy by May 1.

The situation seems especially dire in Texas. Gottlieb tweeted Wednesday’s update

on the usage of general medical beds and ICU beds from Houston’s Texas Medical Center.

According to Gottlieb, they are projecting that they will start getting their surge capacity this week —

“and when present Covid trends continue, transcend that capacity in about two weeks.”