Home Education Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again
Education

Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again — surging, in fact, in some countries, to the point that at least one expert thinks they might have to return to lockdow

steps since present containment strategies aren’t demonstrating sufficient.

Coronavirus US cases

This includes because the overall number of deaths and cases in the US from coronavirus is continuing a steady increase.

The US finds itself in an ominous new stage of the coronavirus pandemic, with instances of disease surging in many states —

and with the total rate even bad enough that the EU is reportedly weighing a traveling ban from the US so that they don’t export our instances there.

The picture looks concerning sufficient in 3 US states (Arizona, Florida, and Texas) that one health expert worries they might have no choice except to reinstitute lockdowns,

Also Read:   Invest From The Software Of Social Distancing

as containment steps may not end up being sufficient anymore.

And, so, that these states have”significant outbreaks underway.

There is no question about it”

Continued Gottlieb:”They might be past the point that they can control this just with simple interventions

like trying for more people to wear masks and people being mindful of their social interactions.

” This week is a critical one for the three states, he contended, in the sense that it will give us an notion of whether these states are”leaning over”

into exponential growth or not.

Also Read:   Beta-1b, lopinavir-ritonavir (Kaletra), And Ribavirin Helps To Treatment For Corona Patient And Found That The Patients Regained At an Average Of Seven days.

Gottlieb’s concern comes as the number of verified coronavirus instances in the united states is approaching 2.4 million,

Also Read:   Fire breaks havoc in China after Corona, 19 killed in Sichuan

according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University

Those figures show that the total number of deaths in the united states is just shy of 122,000 in the time of this writing.

Can you remember how you felt reading the information a bit over a month ago,

when all the horrible headlines out of Italy had us feeling relatively blessed and that the worst of this crisis was elsewhere?

Since Politico noted on Monday, the US is the brand new Italy —

at a metaphorical sense. Not so long ago, the entire world was shocked at just how dire the situation was in Italy,

and at all the extreme measures being taken there like stringent lockdowns and gear rationing by physicians.

Also Read:   A Coronavirus Testing Site Has Developed By Google That Will Help People Screen Themselves.

But it’s also a little incorrect to call the US the new Italy because the problem here is worse than that which Italy confronted.

Retake a peek at those numbers of cases and deaths in the usa.

They far exceed the 200,000 infections and 29,000 deaths from coronavirus from Italy by May 1.

The situation seems especially dire in Texas. Gottlieb tweeted Wednesday’s update

on the usage of general medical beds and ICU beds from Houston’s Texas Medical Center.

According to Gottlieb, they are projecting that they will start getting their surge capacity this week —

“and when present Covid trends continue, transcend that capacity in about two weeks.”

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon, Know How To Check
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

NFL 2020 season might not occur due to continuing coronavirus concerns

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
NFL 2020 season might not occur due to continuing coronavirus concerns. NFL 2020 season Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is difficult to imagine the NFL returning...
Read more

coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s simplified their menu and discarded several food items

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
coronavirus pandemic, McDonald's simplified their menu and discarded several food items. coronavirus pandemic Since the country reopens, McDonald's remains intent on providing customers with fewer choices...
Read more

Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again

Education Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Coronavirus US cases are on the rise again -- surging, in fact, in some countries, to the point that at least one expert thinks...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season Finished

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
This series revolves around the two major lead one the high school man who's acting as a kid and the mother who's also. This...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The New Latest Update Here

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Right Place is a series that has a viewership. As it involves a whole lot of comedy elements the play has won the hearts...
Read more

‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Lockdown

Movies Naveen Yadav -
Most NCIS fans are wondering what could have occurred in the Season 17 finale had production on the series not been closed down due...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date Rumours All Around The Internet Viral

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Virgin River was a hit Netflix, with the season of the show broadcasting on the assistance in December 2019. The series follows the account...
Read more

Pennyworth Season 2: When It’s Hitting The Screens, All Information Here

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Pennyworth's foundations on the story of the known Wayne head slave. Set during the 60s London, it bases on his young years and his...
Read more

Happy Season 2: All The Information You Need to Know

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
'Almost Happy' aka Casi Feliz' (in Spanish) is an Argentine comedy that follows a comic and radio presenter as he navigates his private and...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer And What’s New Update?

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Through the years, Amazon has attracted many shows at our doorstep. These include the likes of Interior Edge, Bosch, Jack Ryan, and many more....
Read more
© World Top Trend