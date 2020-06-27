- Advertisement -

Three more coronavirus symptoms have been added to the official record, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) oversees.

Congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea can be indicative of disease with the novel coronavirus, dependent on the update record of symptoms.

The symptoms are not sufficient for a definitive COVID-19 diagnosis because they may appear in additional medical conditions as well.

We’ve learned a great deal about the book coronavirus. We all know how it spreads, how much time it can survive in the atmosphere and on surfaces, and how it kills. We also understand how it can be neutralized and even what steps we will need to take to decrease the risk of transmitting.

But not all is definitive. Authorities and physicians are learning as they move, and that’s the reason why we end up getting a growing number of details about the disorder daily. We missed the three symptoms that the CDC added to be on the lookout for on its site.

If you’ve undergone diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or a congestion or runny nose recently, you might be infected. The three symptoms have been added to the CDC’s coronavirus symptoms page on May 13th, based on Our Community Now. That’s the last time the page was updated, and these symptoms were.

This isn’t the first time the CDC has updated the webpage and that it does each time it has new info. The last time the organization updated the record of COVID-19 symptoms was April as it added the list and six signs. The symptom to date was one of those six: The loss of odor or taste.