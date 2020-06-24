- Advertisement -

Coronavirus instances are spiking across the united states at the moment, a trend that was the subject of congressional testimony on Tuesday from notable public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This tendency is the reason why we’re beginning to see face mask mandates be levied in cities and states across the nation.

States like Florida, Arizona, California, along with many others induce residents to wear face masks whenever they’re in people to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’ve been mishit.”

That’s how Dr. Anthony Fauci, that functions as the manager of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,

explained the current state of the coronavirus crisis confronting the US during congressional testimony

the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US topped 2.3 million.

“And you understand that. This is something which’s been in the press over the past couple of days.

We were moving down in 30,000 (new cases per day) to 25,000 to 20,000, and then we sort of stayed kind of flat,

but today we’re going up. A couple of days before, there were 30,000 new infections.

That is very troublesome to me.” Rather than feeling helpless in the face of these numbers, however,

a recent research from Health Affairs offers hope and suggests at least one actionable step which people can choose to keep themselves safe from the virus.

According to the research, says that have needed their inhabitants to put on face masks

have observed a more significant decline in the growth rate of coronavirus than those that haven’t.

And by reviewing state orders and public data collections between April 1st and May 21st,

the analysis estimates that between 230,000 and 450,000 COVID-19 cases might have been averted in the 15 countries and DC required people to wear masks.

This is precisely why we’re beginning to see brand new hires which people must wear face masks in people in cities and states around the country

— in places like Florida, Arizona, California, and Michigan

Cities that have issued confront mask mandates incorporate several around Florida, which visits a substantial resurgence in coronavirus cases.

These cities include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and the Florida Keys.

No surprise, considering that over the weekend, Florida recorded 4,049 new coronavirus instances on Saturday,

which was the nation’s fourth one-day record over the last week.

Other cities in states like Texas and Arizona are following suit and adding face mask demands.

Again, face masks are among those very few protections

we have against a virus that’s responsible for more than 120,000 reported deaths in the US,

according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.