Coronavirus hints from the CDC must typically be considered the most precise and reliable information available.

But last month, the CDC made a significant shift to the COVID-19 data on its website that does more harm than good.

The CDC now says that the novel coronavirus doesn’t spread readily from touching surfaces or objects.

Still, everyone would be wise to completely dismiss that announcement and continue to sanitize surfaces and their hands as often as possible.

The novel coronavirus is still so fresh that our knowledge of this virus is changing daily.

Things we think we know for certain one week can be proven wrong next.

and advice we’ve been studying for months could be turned on its head in a minute.

A perfect example came when Trump declared.

that he was taking hydroxychloroquine regularly as a preventative measure to avoid grabbing COVID-19.

Trump is different all the time.

thus we don’t have any method of knowing whether he is carrying it out.

First of all, there have never been some suggestions in the health care community.

that hydroxychloroquine might be a preventative measure.

Rather, the drug was studied as a potential therapy for those who have already contracted COVID-19.

Trump was talking it up repeatedly

Trump was talking it up repeatedly without a real science to back up his claim.

Obviously, we knew long before hydroxychloroquine awakened in Trump’s face.

his recommendations recording the novel coronavirus can and ought to be ignored.

The CDC, on the other hand, is an organization we could rely on to provide the most accurate and dependable information available.

The organization is also generally very cautious with how it presents information.

If the CDC makes a recommendation — like the one that says we must all wear face masks and clinic social distancing — you should almost always hear.

We say”nearly” because there is one new tidbit on the CDC’s coronavirus site that you should consider ignoring.

Last weekwe told you about a little but significant change on the CDC’s pages concerning how to prevent getting sick with COVID-19.

The site had previously included a notice that it may be possible.

to deal with the disease by touching a surface or object with the virus on it.

By way of example, if a sick person touches a doorknob.

and then you touch the same doorknob.

then you are able to potentially get the book coronavirus in your palms and infect yourself by touching your face.

Now, however, that the CDC has changed that part of its website.

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person may differ.

Some infections are highly contagious, such as measles.

though other ailments don’t spread as quickly.

Another factor is if the spread is continuing, which means that it moves from person-to-person without quitting.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading quite quickly and sustainably between people.

Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggests that this virus is spreading more effectively than influenza.

but less economically as measles, highly contagious.

The virus doesn’t spread easily in other ways.

COVID-19 is a new disorder, and we’re still learning how it spreads.

It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways.

but these aren’t regarded as the primary ways that the virus spreads.

From touching surfaces or objects.

It may be possible that a individual could get COVID-19.

by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or maybe their eyes.

This isn’t thought to be the main way the infection spreads. but we’re learning more about this particular virus.

At this time, the risk of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people is considered under.

From people to animals.

It seems that the virus which leads to COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some scenarios.

CDC is aware of a small number of pets globally. such as dogs and cats, reported to be infected with the virus which causes COVID-19.

mostly after close contact with individuals with COVID-19.

Learn what you need to do in case you’ve got pets.