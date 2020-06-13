Cobra Kai Season 3 likely won’t stream on YouTube. So will it be on Netflix or Hulu?

- Advertisement -

For the past two decades, fans have been sweeping legs and receiving body bags in the continuing adventures of The Karate Kid franchise named Cobra Kai. Seasons one and two have been released in spring 2018 and 2019, respectively, but with summer, there has not been a peep about the close-to-complete, partially-set-in-Okinawa third season. Now we know why.

Deadline reports that the series is in the process of locating new streaming support. The first two seasons were on YouTube, and YouTube was planning on releasing the next season too. On the other hand, the website allegedly told the Cobra Kai group it did not intend on renewing the show for one more season then (likely because Cobra Kai was one of the end relics of YouTube’s foray into original content) and that wasn’t going to cut it. No mercy.

YouTube and the Cobra Kai team moved to discussions and Eventually agreed that the show could be shopped to streamers — especially one that would agree to seasons if the next excursion is a success. Now those talks have happened, and it seems like Hulu or Netflix will be very likely to land the series.

Via Twitter, Gizmodo reached out to one of Cobra Kai’s founders, Jon Hurwitz, however, he was not able to comment at this time.

The Deadline piece adds that it wasn’t challenging to discover a place willing to flow, Cobra Kai, especially during a pandemic. “The strong interest in Cobra Kai By new streamers was fuelled, at least in part, by programming coming down the pike’s passing since the Hollywood production shutdown is well into its third month. A completed season of a popular name with [a] built-in audience is considered a hot commodity in the present environment,” Deadline writes.

And so now, fans of crane kicks and becoming the best…around should patiently wait to find out in which the highly anticipated third season of Cobra Kai will property.