Cobra Kai, is leaving the YouTube platform in search of a new streaming home

By- Vikash Kumar
YouTube Premium’s flagship original show, Cobra Kai, leaves the stage looking for a new streaming home. The series, which divides 34 years after the events of 1984’s The Karate Kid, had just filmed Season 3. But, Deadline reports that YouTube is presently publishing the season back to Sony Pictures TV since it dials back its original scripted content.

It’s currently unknown where Season 3 of Cobra Kai will wind up, though most of the leading streaming services are thinking about picking it up. Both Netflix and Hulu are currently leading contenders’ list, and it’s rumored that whoever lands Season 3 will select up the non-exclusive rights to Seasons 2 and 1. Although the specifics are uncertain, it might imply that YouTube would again stream the earlier episodes that are still exclusive to their platform. YouTube also renewed the show but reportedly told Sony Pictures TV it wasn’t going on a fourth.

Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Premium back in May of 2018, together with Season 2 premiering in April 2019. It celebrities Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprised their Karate Kid roles as Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. As the title indicates, it involves Johnny re-opening the older Cobra Kai dojo that he trained with as a teen. Finally, his old competition with Danny reignites, and the two have to come to terms with their inability to give up their past glories.

Throughout SDCC 2019, series co-star Martin Kove, who reprises his character in former Cobra Kai pioneer John Kreese, told worldtoptrend.com that the forthcoming Season 3 would have more of an origin-story vibe to it after Season 2’s cliffhanger ending. “Well, with all the authors, we are all –, and Ralph [Macchio] said it several days, and Billy [Zabka] — which we’re investing in our heads what went on in the initiation, the origin of Cobra Kai, and the source of Miyagi-Do,” Kove explained. “So there is a lot of focus on this within this year. Along with you do not know where John Kreese is at the top. You understand what I mean; you don’t understand. A good deal of gray areas here based on what these guys concoct.”

The season will even find Danny. The city served as the setting for The Karate Kid II, and will not just pay homage to the 1986 sequel but Mr. Miyagi — the late Pat Morita — also.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Here's all you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 3
'Cobra Kai Season 3': Everything You Want To Know About Release Date, Cast And Other Latest Update
