cleanest Air On Earth: Scientists Found The Cleanest Air on Earth

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Scientists found the atmosphere on Earth, and it’s far away from any human activity.
Researchers sampled air over the Southern Ocean, which surrounds Antarctica, finding it free from traces of individual chemicals or waste.

The remote place contributes to the atmosphere staying clean for as long as it has.
You might believe that stepping out of your door every morning and swallowing a few lungfuls of fresh morning air is about as good as it could get — particularly during the pandemic.(atmosphere on Earth)

Sure, it’s refreshing, but according to scientists from Colorado State University, the cleanest air on Earth is nowhere near your house or any place. (atmosphere on Earth)

The study, which was printed in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows that the Southern Ocean around Antarctica is really where it’s at if you want some seriously fresh air. Due to some quirks of the climate and weather patterns, the clouds across the Southern Ocean are all pristine.

Humans have affected virtually every process. You may find our garbage from the remote regions of the ocean, our plastics washed up on secluded beaches where humans do not even reside, and our compounds in the clouds are hovering high. In other words, unless you head far, far south. (atmosphere on Earth)

The researchers studying the air over the Southern Ocean found that the clouds there reveal no sign of human grossness. There are not any traces of waste, fertilizers, or fuels. It is about as clear as it can get, and it still exists here on Earth.

The scientists took samples from close to the surface of the ocean as well as from the atmosphere high above. They studied the makeup of the microbes that were found as to where the air was in the air, which can offer an idea. They found that the bacteria likely originated in the ocean. The distant Southern Ocean is far enough from most of the culture to have escaped much of our contamination. (atmosphere on Earth)

“The aerosols controlling the properties of SO (Southern Ocean) clouds are closely linked to ocean biological processes, which Antarctica seems to be isolated from southward dispersal of microorganisms and nutrient deposition from southern continents,” Thomas Hill, co-author of this analysis, said in a statement. “Overall, it indicates that the [Southern Ocean] is among the hardly any places on Earth that have been minimally affected by anthropogenic activities.”

It is fantastic to hear about an aspect of Earth’s natural methods that humans haven’t managed to destroy over the centuries. The fresh air above the cold Southern Ocean is still missing, although there is little about Earth that we have not affected in one way or another. It would help if you wondered how much time it’s going to be before somebody decides to bottle that air up and market it. (atmosphere on Earth)

Gentoo Penguins frolic in an iceberg in the Fildes Bay in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica, 09 March 2020.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
