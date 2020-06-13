Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

With season 3 of this animated display hitting the big screens in March this year, Castlevania is set for a year 4! The American mature animated television series first aired on Netflix in July 2017 and relies on the Japanese video came Konami. The show portrays Vampire Count Dracula taking revenge on his spouse from Wallachia.

Release Date

Fans can celebrate as Netflix formally declared the renewal on Castlevania season 4 on 27th March this year. Although, the official release date hasn’t been announced yet. It is quite improbable that the shooting might have started, and it might have been postponed as a result of the current pandemic scenario. Since there was a gap of over 1 and a half years between years 1,2 and 3, we could expect season 4 in the second half of 2021.

Cast

The voice cast of year 4 hasn’t been formally announced yet, although we can anticipate the main stars to stay the same. The cast comprises — Richard Armitage (Trevor Belmont); James Callis (Adrian”Alucard Tepes); Alejandra Reynoso (Sypha Belnades); Theo James (Hector) and a lot more.

Plot

It is anticipated that year 4 will begin where year 3 left. Season 3 has left many windows open for the story to continue in year 4. Will Alucard become chilly as he was betrayed by Taka and Sumi? Or can we anticipate the entry of Dracula? There are lots of questions to be answered. As of now, the fans can only wait for the replies by the release of year 4.

Trailer

No official preview is out yet. Fans and viewers must also know, that Dracula was Gabriel Belmont, the knight in the 11th century as observed in Lord of shadows. It is also possible that Dracula didn’t turn Lisa as she didn’t need him to.

Viewers and readers are almost always free to watch seasons 1, 2, and 3 entirely on Netflix. Stay tuned and keep safe for additional upgrades on Castlevania year 4!