Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast , Plot And Trailer

Castlevania is an American adult animated web series. This animated web series is based on the Japanese Video Game collection of the same name by Konami. This animated series follows the storyline of Vampire Count Dracula Who seeks revenge for his spouse. The first season of the series premiered in July 2017. Until now 3 seasons with a total of 22 episodes are outside. And after the success of three seasons, it’s time for Castlevania Season 4.

Release Date

Till now there’s not an official statement regarding the launch date of this year 4 of Castlevania. But if we proceed with resources, Season 4 might release in the year 2021.

Cast

It’s anticipated the majority of the main cast will be back in the fourth season of this series. Confirmed names for the fourth installment of the series are:

●Jaime Murray as Carmilla

●Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore

● Yasmine Al Massri as Morana

●Ivana Milicevic as Striga

● Bill Nighy as Saint German

Plot

As all the audience last season i.e. year 3 ended on a thrilling more with some loose ends hanging the fans. The year four might portray the betrayal of Alucard by Taka and Sumi with a deeper angle. We may also expect to find the hatred of Dracula’s son against people. It seems he might embrace his heritage to create havoc.

Trailer

As now there’s no trailer for the fourth season. Also, there’s no news when the preview of this fourth season will emerge. So, for the fourth season, we must wait around for a longer time.

All of these are the latest updates of Castlevania Season 4. For more upgrades stay tuned with us.