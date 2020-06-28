Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!

- Advertisement -

Castlevania is an American animated web series based on the same name made by Konami’s videogame collection. The series follows the Vampire Count Dracula, who seeks revenge for his wife from Wallachia.

As the show progresses, we see that Count Dracula summons his army of Demons to disrupt individuals’ lives. So to fight the Count Dracula’s attack, we see the creature hunter Trevor Belmont fighting the Dracula’s army and the dhampir son of Dracula Alucard.

Release Date

With how detailed and beautiful that the animation of Castlevania is, the wait between seasons will be more than the standard Netflix original. There was a 15 months gap between the first two seasons and then fans had to wait a whole 16 weeks for the latest installment.

If this pattern is followed closely, we could expect Season 4 to arrive in the second half of 2021.

Cast

The cast members that will return for Season 4 are Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, Theo James as Hector, Yasmine Al Massri as Morana, Bill Nighy as Saint Germain, James Callis as Adrian’Alucard’ Tepes, Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Isaac, Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades, Jaime Murray as Carmilla, Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore and Ivana Milicevic as Striga.

It’s possible Alucard’s parents can return too as we saw a brief glimpse of them in hell through the Infinite Corridor. If so, Emily Swallow and Graham McTavish will return as Lisa Tepes and Vlad Dracula Tepes respectively.

Plot

There are lots of parallel storylines that were researched in Season 3 which give us a hint about what to expect in Season 4. There is the case of Alucard’s betrayal by Taka and Sumi. After this, Dracula’s son may be less kind to humans in the future and even strat adopting his dark vampire heritage.

Because of Hector’s enslavement, Carmilla can now execute the plan to shoot over Wallachia. The Infinite Corridor Trevor and Sypha closed can be re-opened again in the future.