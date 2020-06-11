Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Details!!!

- Advertisement -

Castlevania is among one the very intricately carved out anime with a lot of focus on detail and storyline. That is what creates the American web television series stand out in the anime world.

The source material for this particular series is a video game series of the identical name by Konami. The story is based on Dracula’s curse myth that makes the background dark, exciting, and alluring. Here we are with the most recent details concerning the fourth year of Castlevania.

Release Date

Ever since the first season was released in July 2017, fans have been asking for additional seasons and that is what has resulted in the show having three-season already. The manufacturers have succumbed to the demands of the fans and revived the series for a fourth year on March 27, 2020.

However, a release date is yet to be finalized. That might be because of the lockdown on basically all human action.

Judging from the popularity graph of the series, season 5 might also be on the cards but that’s yet to be confirmed by any sources.

Plot Details

Season 3 left with a few mysteries yet unsolved which might be smart on the writer’s part to extend the story for the following 2 seasons. We watched Alucard retreating to his castle after killing Taka and Sumi, who betrayed him. Probably a more sinister Alucard with the true Dracula instinct which will have terrible consequences on the people of Wallachia.

Hector was spotted enslaved by Lenore hence Hector’s nighttime animals will provide Carmilla’s court a great deal of power. Using the powers, she might undergo her plans to capture Wallachia.

Cast

The cast has not been announced but here are a few of those who we think are bound to return:

James Callis as Alucard

Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades

Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont

Theo James as Hector

Bill Nighy as Saint Germain.