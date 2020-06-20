Home TV Series Castlevania Season 3: Release Date, Voice Cast And All The major Update
TV Series

Castlevania Season 3: Release Date, Voice Cast And All The major Update

By- Aryan Singh
Castlevania is an American adult animated web TV series based on a Japanese video game series of the same name. The show has been written and created by Warren Ellis. The show is based on the video game series Castlevania by Konami.

The directors of the show are Sam Deats, Adam Deats, and Spencer Wan. A total of 3 seasons have been released till now. All these 3 seasons had 22 episodes in total. The show airs on Netflix.

The first two seasons of the show were inspired from the 1989 entry Castlevania III : Dracula’s curse. Whereas season 2 and season 3 follow the footprints of 2005 Castlevania: Curse of Darkness.

The first season of the series premiered on July 7, 2017, on Netflix. It was renewed for a second season for eight episodes on the very same day! The show production companies are Mua film, Project 51 Productions, Shankar Animation, Powerhouse Animation Studios, and Frederator Studios.

The series was originally planned as a movie by the producer and his production company. However, the project was, later on, picked up by Netflix and the second season premiered on Netflix on October 26, 2018.

Castlevania season 3 release date

Season 3 of the series was aired on Netflix earlier this year. The show was broadcasted on March 5, 2020. The show has received positive reviews from its fans till now. The series is a must-watch for anime lovers.

Castlevania season 3 voice cast

Jessica Brown Findlay, Yasmine Al Massri, Ivana Miicevic as Striga, Bill Nighy as Saint Germain, Navid Negahban as Sala, Jason Isaccs as The Judge, Toru Uchikado as Taka, Rila Fukushima as Sumi, Lance Reddick as The Captain and many other well-known artists are a part of the show.

If you are an anime lover and by any chance, you’ve missed Castlevania, the series is a must-watch.

For more information, keep reading ww.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, latest game releases, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

Aryan Singh

