Castlevania Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Castlevania, is an American animated web series based on the Japanese video game series of the same name by Konami. The first two seasons accommodate the 1989 entry. Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and follow Trevor Belmont, Alucard, including Sypha Belnades, as they defend the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions.

Seasons 2 and 3 use characters and elements from the 2005 entry Castlevania: Curse of Darkness.

The series was first planned as a film, developed by producer Kevin Kolde and his company Project 51. Kolde held a contract for a script with Warren Ellis in 2007; the project commenced community hell until about 2015 when Adi Shankar left the project, and it was picked up by streaming service Netflix.

Powerhouse Animation Studios met the team, and production commenced. It’s art style is mainly driven by Japanese anime, including Ayami Kojima’s artwork into Castlevania: Symphony of the Night with the production team, including staff members who served in the Japanese anime industry.

The series launched on Netflix on July 7, 2017, and was renewed for an expanded second season of eight episodes on an identical day; the second season released on October 26, 2018. A ten-episode third season was released on March 5, 2020, by Netflix.

Castlevania Season 3 Cast

The cast for the season includes

  • Tony Amendola as The Elder
  • Matt Frewer as The Bishop
  • Emily Swallow as Lisa Tepes
  • Theo James as Hector
  • Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Issac
  • Jaime Murray as Carmilla
  • Peter Stormare as Godbrand
  • Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont
  • James Callis as Adrian ‘Alucard’ Tepes
  • Graham McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes
  • Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Belnades

Castlevania Season two launched a range of new characters to the budding animated world. Vampire generals and human necromancers were joined by even more powerful kinds of demons and devils. Even though Dracula’s death saw the most immediate threat neutralized at the end of Season 2, there are still lots more stories to tell within this world. There are more than 30 video games for future episodes to draw from, or the show may do something brand new.

