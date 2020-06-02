Home TV Series Amazon Prime Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To...
Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Carnival Row is an American neo-noir fantasy web television series. The first season of the series made its entry on August 30, 2019. Based on the positive response from the audience the development has renewed the series for another season. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience community soon after the release date. Leaks and speculation started revolving around the internet regarding the release date of the Carnival Row season 2. In this article, I’ll discuss the Carnival Row season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series is created by René Echevarria, Travis Beacham, follows Steampunk, Urban, fantasy, Neo-noir, Political genre. The story of the series is based on the A Killing on Carnival Row by Travis Beacham. Rene Echevarria, Travis Beacham, Marc Guggenheim, Jon Amiel, Orlando Bloom, Gideon Amir are the executive producers of the television series. The series is said to be the co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. Production companies involved in producing the series are Siesta Productions,

Legendary Television, Amazon Studios.

When Is Carnival Row Season 2 Release Date?

Carnival Row Season 2 will be released in August 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Production has halted the shooting progress of the series due to unavoidable circumstances. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the release date of the series due to the shooting delay. Its been officially confirmed that the second season of the series will be premiered through Amazon prime. As of now, these are the information related to release date and streaming details of the Carnival Row season 2. We’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included in Carnival Row Season 2?

We don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the Carnival Row season. We need to wait for the update from the development. Based on the information from leaks and speculations suggest that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the series. As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of Carnival Row season 2. However, we’ll keep you updated once the official announcement drops from the development.

Following are the cast included in Carnival Row season 2

  • Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate,
  • Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss,
  • Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy,
  • Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose,
  • David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon,
  • Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose,
  • Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou,
  • Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear,
  • Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear,
  • Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear,
  • Caroline Ford as Sophie Longerbane,
  • Alice Krige as Aoife Tsigani,
  • Ariyon Bakare as Darius Sykes,
  • Maeve Dermody as Portia Fyfe,
  • Jamie Harris as Sergeant Dombey,
  • Waj Ali as Constable Berwick,
  • James Beaumont as Constable Cuppins,
  • Tracey Wilkinson as Afissa,
  • Anna Rust as Fleury,
  • Mark Lewis Jones as Magistrate Flute,
  • Leanne Best as Madame Moira,
  • Theo Barklem-Biggs as Cabal,
  • Ronan Vibert as Ritter Longerbane,
  • Chloe Pirrie as Dahlia,
  • Scott Reid as Quilliam,
  • Sinead Phelps as Jenila,
  • Jim High as Fergus,
  • Erika Starkova as Aisling Querelle.
