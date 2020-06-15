Home Gaming Call of Duty: Sony Xperia 1 II’s screen best for CoD mobile
GamingTechnology

Call of Duty: Sony Xperia 1 II’s screen best for CoD mobile

By- Viper
A 21:9 aspect ratio is something we’ve seen on a variety of smartphones within the past two decades. It makes your mobile longer (and therefore more challenging to use day-to-day) but enables you to have a broader screen for if you are settling down to see a widescreen video or play a match.

Time and time again I have heard a widescreen display makes for a far greater experience. The switch to 21:9 makes it a more challenging phone to utilize when messaging and whatnot, although I agree it does when you are specifically watching a myriad of different tasks in landscape or video.

When I am using my mobile phone, and to be honest, that’s mostly. So that’s a difficult trade to make, particularly when the amount of 21:9 smartphone material out there is still sparse. But then in walks Call of Duty: Mobile… and I’m reconsidering all of that. The game has hammered home to me why people would want a wider screen similar to this, and while it did not give me.

The Xperia 1 the big screen of II

Sony’s Xperia 1 and Xperia 1 II equally feature a 21:9 aspect ratio screen, and we’ve seen an assortment of different manufacturers follow suit and include a similar (if not necessarily precisely 21:9) widescreen display on additional devices. The very first cell phone did not come from Sony, however. It had been the LG Chocolate BL40 back in 2009. That phone featured a 345 x 800 screen – a modest size for the phone screen with this aspect ratio that was elongated. And that is the issue here – a 4-inch display is user friendly even if it’s in a 21:9 aspect ratio. The hand can reach.

Both Sony’s phones are 6.5-inches, and I can confirm a lot of individuals struggle to use these phones one-handed. A size of 6.5-inches games many different top-end phones at this time, I hear you shout. Yes, it does – but those aren’t 21:9. It’s impossible for me to use this telephone and still be confident that I am not planning to lose it. That is a similar situation for a lot of others that I’ve handed the phone to.

Then in walks CoD

But a few hours of my time through the pandemic: Mobile, and Call of Duty, has made me realize why that does matter. Booting up the match for the very first time on the Xperia 1 II didn’t reveal any differences, and then eventually I started to realize that the game filled a lot more of the screen. Then the game started properly (after all those tutorials) and, it seemed great. More importantly, it felt great. The controls were far easier to use due to the extra space. Plus, I had a field of opinion, I genuinely felt gave me an advantage over the competition who probably used other Android devices.

However, the highlight is the fact my fingers were over the top of the gameplay. Possessing a 21:9 aspect ratio will work for some folks – but it's a decision you need to make understanding that you may struggle to use the phone one-handed.

Then you will love the advantages it provides you if you are fine with that. If you’re particularly obsessed with Call of Duty: Mobile (which I might soon be ) then you will wish to think about the Xperia 1 II on your next phone.

