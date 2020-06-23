Home TV Series Netflix Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Updates
TV SeriesNetflix

Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

By- Kavin
Cable Girls is a Spanish period drama web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on April 28, 2017. The series has completed five episodes consisting of 37 episodes. This is one of the few episodes which gets renewed soon after the series’s previous completion season. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers from major cities o the world. In this article, I’ll discuss Cable Girs Season 6 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira create the series. It follows the Period drama genre. Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira are the executive producers of the television series. As announced earlier, the series is the co-production between two companies in the entertainment industry. The two companies involved in producing the series are Netflix

and Bambú Producciones. Based on the positive response from the audience development has produced the sixth season of the series reaching various regions of different arts of the countries through nine video streaming platform.

When Is Cable Girls Season 6 Release Date?

Cable Girls season 6 will be released on July 3, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest the development progress of the series has been completed and currently under the edition process. So it’s clear that there won’t be any changes in the release date of Cable Girls season 6.

For that interested n the sixth season of the series, they can enjoy the series through online video streaming platform, Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Cable Girls season 6. However, we’ll keep you updated once the changes drop from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included IN Cable Girls Season 6?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through press releases and social media posts. It’s leaked that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the series. The development has planned to train most of the cast from the previous season to maintain the flow of the series. We have gathered cast information from the last season for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist involved in the series.

Following are the cast included in Cable Girls

  • Lidia Aguilar Dávila,
  • Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa,
  • María Inmaculada “Marga” Suárez Pazos,
  • Ángeles Vidal,
  • Carlos Cifuentes,
  • Doña Carmen de Cifuentes,
  • Elisa Cifuentes,
  • Francisco Gómez,
  • Oscar Ruiz (Sara Millán),
  • Carolina Moreno.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

