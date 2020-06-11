Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6: Release Date, Main Characters And Plot Of The Series

- Advertisement -

The sixth season of the television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine launched on January 10, 2019, on NBC and ended on May 16, 2019. It is the first season to look on NBC, whose partner studio Universal Television produces the show, as the group was canceled on May 10, 2018, by Fox. NBC picked it up for a sixth period on May 11, 2018; the season consists of 18 episodes.

Main Characters are:

All current main cast members returned for the sixth season.

Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta

Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz

Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle

Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock

Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully

NBC formally picked up the series for a 13-episode sixth season. An NBC official stated about the series, “Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home.”

Directing

Season 6 marks the first season that highlights episodes directed by the main cast member. Stephanie Beatriz showed the episode “He Said, She Said”, which was inspired by the Me Too change and focuses on the examination of a sexual assault. Joe Lo Truglio directed the thirteenth episode, titled “The Bimbo,” and Melissa Fumero addressed “Return of the King”, which focuses on the return of Chelsea Peretti’s character, Gina Linetti.

PLOT OF THE SERIES

Holt finds he lost the main event to John Kelly and is sent into important sadness until Jake and Amy asked him to go up next Kelly’s conservative systems, delivering the new official retaliating against the Nine-Nine. Gina leaves her work environment in the wake of understanding that her talents would be better spent elsewhere and transforms into a productive web VIP. Amy and Jake chat on whether they require kids or not. Terry floats through the Lieutenant’s Exam. And wins the “Cinco de Mayo” Heist likewise called Halloween Heist because.