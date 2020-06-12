Brave New World Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Brave New World is an American science fiction dystopian drama series. The story of the television series is based on the adaptation of the 1932 novel of the same name by British author Aldous Huxley. The first announcement about the series came back in April 2019. Fans are incredibly excited to know about the update from the development. In this article, I’ll discuss Brave New World release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Executive producers of the series are David Wiener, Grant Morrison, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Owen Harris, Brian Taylor. Production companies involved in developing the television series are Universal Content Productions and Amblin Television.

When Is Brave New World Release Date?

Brave New World will be released on July 15, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release date. It’s expected that there won’t be any delay in the release date of the television series. The development progress of the series has been completed as planned by the production. Currently, the series is in the editing process and will be released as announced by the development. Fans can enjoy the set during the mid of June. As of now, these are the information related to the release date of the television series. As announced earlier, it will be streamed through NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

Who Are The Cast Included In Brave New World?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through social networks and press releases. The development has been updating the cast details with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming television series. Based on the latest information, we have gathered information on the cast details of Brave New World. We provide information for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Brave New World

Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage,

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenina Crowne,

Demi Moore as Linda,

Harry Lloyd as Bernard Marx,

Hannah John-Kamen as Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson,

Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster,

Joseph Morgan as CJack60,

Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond,

Kylie Bunbury as Frannie,

Kriss Dillon as Passing Alpha,

Nevaeh Augustus as Alpha Girl,

Ed Stoppard as Actor,

Ella Walker as Acrobat,

Charlie Hamblett as Marco Hoover,

Lex King as Anika,

Mark Umbers as Cortez,

Cassie Clare as Gamma Gracie,

Robert Ryan as Savage Frisbee Parent,

Kate Fleetwood as Sheila,

Stuart Walker as KJack11,

Jeanie Hackman as Zoe.