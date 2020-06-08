“Bosch” Season 7: Recent updates on its cast, plot, release date and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Bosch, a police crime drama web television series, premiered on Amazon in February 2014. Since then, it has been entertaining its fans with its plot full of suspense.

Developed by Eric Overmyer, this series revolves around the cases handled by the Los Angeles police detective Harry Bosch.

In six years, it has created a huge fan base all over the world. It has been nominated for various prestigious awards in different categories. Titus Welliver receives appreciation for his role of Harry Bosch, and the series receives positive response for its well-thought plot and various other features.

So far this series has released six seasons and now, viewers are waiting for its seventh season. Besides being excited, fans are little sad as well because the seventh season will also be the final season of this long-running series.

Release date of “Bosch” Season 7

The sixth season of “Bosch” debuted on April 16, 2020, and received positive reviews. On February 13, 2020, Amazon renewed the series “Bosch” for its seventh season, which is also going to be the final season of “Bosch”.

However, the makers have not yet spoken anything about the release date of the seventh season of Bosch. It is expected that the seventh season will arrive in 2021, but considering the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can be predicted.

The expected plot of “Bosch” Season 7

It is expected that the seventh season will be the most thrilling as this will mark the end of this six years long-running series.

New mysteries will be revealed, and fans will again see detective “Harry Bosch” and his intelligent and smart actions.

The cast of “Bosch” Season 7

The cast of season 7 of “Bosch” is likely to comprise actors from previous seasons. They are Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, Da Juan Johnson as Rondell Pierce, Lance Reddick as Irving, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch.

Stay with us for more updates.