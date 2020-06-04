Home TV Series Amazon Prime Bosch Season 7: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!
Bosch Season 7: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Bosch is Amazon prime‘s longest-running series with the first season appearing on the streaming service back in 2014. The detective drama has continued to grip viewers ever since, and yesterday (Friday, April 17), the sixth series was released. All 10 episodes of series six were released in one go so fans can binge-watch all of the show this weekend. The series was liked by the fans too much, and they are crazy about the new upcoming season.

Bosch is an American police procedural web television series produced by amazon studios and Fabrik Entertainment starring Titus Welliver as Los Angeles Police detective harry bosch. The show was developed for Amazon by eric Overmyer and the first season takes its inspiration from the mi novels to echo park and the concrete blonde. The return of the new season is going to be a great surprise for the fans.

Cast: Bosch season 7

The amazing cast of the new season is very amazing. The characters and their roles are designed by the makers very well. The cast will be as follows:

  • Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch
  • Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar
  • Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets
  • Lance Riddick as Irvin Irving
  • Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch
  • Troy Evans as Detective Johnson
  • DaJuan Johnson as Rondell Pierce
  • Gregory Scott Cummins as Detective Moore

The entry of the new characters is also expected, but it will revel at the time of the release itself.

Plot: Bosch season 7

The storyline this time is going to be very amazing for this show. The plot is hard to foresee for season seven as the sixth season is yet to air this April.

Season six will follow books called The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night.

The show’s creators have already said season seven will be the final one.

With this in mind, it is likely everything will be wrapped up in the seventh series.

Release: Bosch season 7

The release for the new season is expected to be held in the 2-3 upcoming years ahead. Nothing can be told about the release yet, as the shooting for the 6th season is still going on.

