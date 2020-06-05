Bosch is Coming Back With Season 7, Check Here All The latest Update

- Advertisement -

Bosch is an American detective web television series starring Titus Welliver. The television series has completed six seasons, made its debut on February 6, 2014. City of Bones, Echo Park, and The Concrete Blonde by Michael Connelly stands firm as the inspiration for the long-running web series. The series has gained positive responses from the audience, making it interesting to watch the detective finding the suspects using his analytical ability.

Earlier it had been announced that Bosch season 6 is going to be the ultimate and last season of the series. Based on the popularity and the request from the audience community, the production has silently renewed for another season. The fans are already excited to ascertain their favourite mystery once more on the large screen.

Who is going to be The Cast In Bosch Season 7?

Titus Welliver as l. a. local department Detective III

Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar

Amy Aquino as Grace Billets

Lance Reddick as Irvin Irving

Annie Wersching as Julia Brasher

Jason Gedrick as Raynard Waits

Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch

Sarah Clarke as Eleanor Wish

Brent Sexton as Carl Nash

Jeri Ryan as Veronica Allen

Steven Culp as Richard ‘Rick’ O’Shea

Gregory Scott Cummins as Moore

Troy Evans as Johnson (Barrel)

DaJuan Johnson as Rondell Pierce

Scott Klace as John Mankiewicz

Mimi Rogers as Honey

Paul Calderón as Santiago Robertson

Deji LaRay as Julius Edgewood

Jason Sims-Prewitt as Victor Rhodes

Joni Bovill as Ida

BOSCH Season 7 Plot

There has been no news about the storyline of season 7 yet. Although in season 5 (based on Two Kinds of Truth) we see that fifteen months after bringing Harry’s prostitute mother’s killer to justice, Bosch finds himself seeking the truth on two fronts. In an old case, new evidence leaves everyone wondering whether Bosch planted any evidence to convict the wrong guy. Bosch went down a dark and perilous path in pursuit of the killers because a murder at the Hollywood pharmacy exposes a sophisticated opioid pill mill. In season 6 Bosch will face the biggest case of his career. This season followed The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night.

The official release date of Bosch season 7 has not been confirmed yet by the production.