Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Updates Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
Black Summer is a web television series of America. The series is a zombie apocalypse one which is produced by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. The show is set to release its season but is delayed as a result of the Coronavirus. Let’s know more about the season.

Black Summer Production and Season 2 Renewal

Netflix has officially renewed the Black Summer Season 2 on November 2019. The protagonist of the series, Jamie King took to Twitter about obtaining another season to share her joy. She tweeted that the series will be also produced by her together with the other people.

Production and development started in early 2020, but it was stopped in March on account of this Coronavirus pandemic. It was informed on March 18, 2020, that manufacturing will start after fourteen days. Therefore it can be anticipated that filming may start from May or April, which might affect its launch in 2020.

No official date of release or trailer has been published yet. The series was scheduled to strike on Netflix in 2020, but it is doubtful whether it’s going to have the ability to premiere or not.

Black Summer Season 2 Story

Can we have an outline plot for the second season of Summer? A statement uncovered that season 2 is an individual’s story. Society is filled up with sickness, and imagery was covered up inside. Nobody has a legitimate safe.

Black Summer Season 2 Cast

  • Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez
  • Kelsey Flower as Lance
  • Erika Hau as Carmen
  • Zoe Marlett as Anna
  • Jaime King as Rose
  • Justin Chu Cary as Spears
  • Christine Lee as Kyungsun
