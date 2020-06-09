Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

More meat and treat for zombie lovers!

Karl Schaefer and John Hyams ( Creator of Z Nation) come back with season 2 of the rickety zombie-thriller series Black Summer on Netflix. This zombie apocalyptic series first premiered on April 11, 2019, on Netflix. Produced by Precisely the Same production as the Z Country. Considered to be a prequel and It’s said to be set in the same world as the Z-Nation. The first season consisted of 8 episodes revolving around a mother’s trip to look for her lost daughter, in total amidst a zombie apocalypse’s summertime. It did well among its lovers from critics despite the backlashes.

Release Date

Regardless of a happy ending after the first season, a high number of viewers hoped it to be back with a sequel. Although it was only in November 2019, that Netflix finally affirmed the show’s return. Jaime King (Rose) who plays the protagonist additionally tweeted starring and producing the second season. The show may premiere although they haven’t yet announced the date, we all know for sure that there’ll be some delays in its own making throughout the world outbreak due to the coronavirus. And is expected to air in 2021.

Black Summer Cast

Jamie King plays the role of Rose. Other people in the Principal cast comprise Justin Chu as Julius James, Christine as LeeOoh”Sun” Kyungsun, Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez, and Kelsey Flowers as Lance. Gwynyth Walsh as Barbara Watson and others form the supporting cast of the show.

What To Expect Black Summer Season 2

The first season finished on a fulfilling notice when Rose finally combined with her daughter Anna. There’s no trailer for the next season Considering that the production has not gone on floors yet. There were concepts that Rose will encounter.