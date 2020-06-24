Home Entertainment Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Major...
Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Major Update

By- Aryan Singh
Zombies have always been our favorite, haven’t they? Black Summer is an American zombie apocalypse drama web TV series created for Netflix. Karl Schaefer and John Hyams have created the show. The production company for the show is ‘The Asylum,’ and the producer is Jodi Binstock.

Season 1 of the show received positive reviews from fans all across America and Canada. So the series was renewed by Netflix for another season. Season 1 of the show was released on April 11, 2019, and comprised of 8 episodes. Season 2 has been renewed for 8 episodes as well.

Black Summer season 2 release date

The show was renewed for another season in November 2019. However, the release date for the show is yet to be announced. Netflix has made no such confirmation regarding the release date of the show.

Black Summer season 2 cast

Jamie King as Rose, Justin Chu Cary as Julius James, Christine Lee as Ooh ‘Sun’ Kyungsun, Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez, Kelsey Flower as Lance, Mustafa Alabssi as Ryan and many other artists can be seen as a part of the show.
The show has been rated a 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb. If you love zombie apocalyse stories, this series is for you.

