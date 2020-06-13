Black Comedy Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Black Monday is an American comedy television series. Series has completed two seasons of the series consisting of 16 episodes. The second season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around the globe. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 35 minutes, with more than a million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss the Black Monday Season 2 Release date, episode details, and all you need to know.

Jordan Cahan and David Caspe create the series. It follows the Dark comedy genre. David Caspe, Jordan Cahan, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Don Cheadle are the television series’s executive producers. The production companies involved in producing the television series are Shark vs. Bear, Jordan Productions, Point Grey Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, Showtime Networks.

When is Black Monday Season 2 Release Date?

Black Monday Season 2 is already released on March 15, 2020. Many might have already watched the television series. For those who are interested in watching the series can enjoy through showtime. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Black Monday season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included in Black Comedy Season 2?

The development has been updating the cast details of the series through press releases and social media posts. As expected, development has retained cast from the previous season to maintain the continuity. We have gathered cast details form the internet sources so that you’ll get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in series.

Following are the cast included in Black Comedy Season 2

Don Cheadle as Maurice Monroe

Andrew Rannells as Blair Pfaff,

Regina Hall as Dawn Darcy,

Paul Scheer as Keith Shankar,

Casey Wilson as Tiffany Georgina,

Horatio Sanz as Wayne,

Yassir Lester as Yassir X,

Ken Marino as Larry and Lenny Leighman,

Kadeem Hardison as Spencer,

Eugene Cordero as Ronnie,

Julie Hagerty as Mrs. Georgina,

Phil Reeves Mr. Georgina,

Dannah Feinglass as Agent Mills,

Danielle Schneider as Agent Fox,

Bruce Dern as Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski,

Kurt Braunohler as Ty Daverman,

Melissa Rauch as Shira,

Tuc Watkins as Congressman Roger Harri,

Michael James Scott as Chad,

Hugh Dane as Calvin,

Paul Rust as Brandt,

Teresa Ganzel as Trisha,

Vanessa Bell Calloway as Ruth,

Tim Russ as Walter Darcy,

Tim Heidecker as Not Milken,

Fred Melamed as Not Milken.

Black Monday Trailer

yes, there is a trailer available for Black Monday. We’ll provide a trailer for you to get the glimpses of information from the visual content.