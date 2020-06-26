Home Hollywood Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome
HollywoodMovies

Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Dark Adam’s Dwayne Johnson is the latest DCEU celebrity to confirm his look at the upcoming DC FanDome event. The DC FanDome was announced yesterday for August 22 and instantly stirred up excitement among fans. The occasion is going to be a convention and aims to give thrilling updates regarding DC jobs. Those projects span both the DCEU (including the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League) and the tv displays on the CW and DC Universe. DC FanDome may also incorporate some exciting guests, the majority of which have yet to be revealed. Just yesterday Suicide Squad manager James Gunn confirmed he and the cast will be present to get some trendy reveals.

Also Read:   How to Train your Dragon: 2019 Hollywood Movie plot, cast, review

His involvement with the franchise was a long time coming, although johnson has not made his debut yet. According to Johnson, he has been trying to acquire Black Adam made since 2008, and he was formally cast in the role in 2014. After years of fits and starts, expect seemed to arrive at the kind of Shazam! , as Black Adam is Billy Batson’s arch-enemy. Finally, Black Adam appeared to get moving, as well as right now it’s scheduled for release in December 2021.

Johnson confirmed his attendance at DC FanDome on social media with both an ominous and thrilling tease. While sharing a short video hyping Black Adam’s presence at DC FanDome, Johnson wrote, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to alter .” He also promised that this event”is for YOU – THE FANS.”

Also Read:   Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome
Also Read:   Godzilla vs. Kong may reveal a new character

DC FanDome will be the place for DCEU shows, and fans are hoping for some new footage of movies. However, seeing as Black Adam’s production launch date was pushed back to late summer, there may not be anything from that film to show. Of course, the footage isn’t the only exciting tease a movie could unveil, therefore it is probably Black Adam will discuss several other updates. Maybe there’ll be some significant casting announcements to be discussed; there have been rumors regarding which characters will be included among the supporting cast, and DC FanDome will offer an opportunity to confirm them.

Also Read:   Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome

Since Black Adam has been in the works for so long, anticipation is already pretty large. Many are eager for some updates, which makes DC FanDome’s news feels much more exciting. Johnson is known for his infectious enthusiasm for his endeavors, and it’ll be great to have him hand to hype his first DC venture. It is a fantastic thing that DC FanDome is just about two months away; the wait won’t be too long.

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All New Updates

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
One of the most thrilling and funny shows in the film market is the Pirates of the Caribbean. The show revolves around the different...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Being The CW's most significant asset, in a lineup that has bigshots such as"Riverdale," "Flash," and"Green Arrow" is no joke. But, "The Vampire Diaries"...
Read more

Irresistible Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Irresistible is an American political comedy film. Those active in social media might have come across the need for political comedy in the last...
Read more

Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

Netflix Kavin -
Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment...
Read more

Station 19 Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and All Updates

TV Series Kavin -
Station 19 is an American action-drama television series. The series has recently completed the third season of the series consisting of 43 episodes. This...
Read more

Station 19 Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
Station 19 is an American action-drama television series. The series has completed this season o the series consisting of 43 episodes. The development has...
Read more

Abby Hatcher Season 1 Netflix Release Date & All Updates

Netflix Kavin -
Abby Hatcher is a Canadian CGI-animated television series. The initial announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating...
Read more

Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Voice Twist, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
One of the most famous anime show all over the international is the Seven Deadly Sins. The anime collection has posted a complete of...
Read more

The 100 Season 8: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The sci-fi collection, The 100, has made an immense fulfillment at the CW platform. The fanatics have favored it to the extent that they crave for any other season, no matter having a set of seven seasons. So will the creators renew...
Read more

Doctor Strange 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Marvel's upcoming movie Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness is an inevitable superhero movie, propelled by the Marvel Comics superhuman of the identical...
Read more
© World Top Trend