Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He's Attending DC FanDome

By- Naveen Yadav
Dark Adam’s Dwayne Johnson is the latest DCEU celebrity to confirm his look at the upcoming DC FanDome event. The DC FanDome was announced yesterday for August 22 and instantly stirred up excitement among fans. The occasion is going to be a convention and aims to give thrilling updates regarding DC jobs. Those projects span both the DCEU (including the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League) and the tv displays on the CW and DC Universe. DC FanDome may also incorporate some exciting guests, the majority of which have yet to be revealed. Just yesterday Suicide Squad manager James Gunn confirmed he and the cast will be present to get some trendy reveals.

His involvement with the franchise was a long time coming, although johnson has not made his debut yet. According to Johnson, he has been trying to acquire Black Adam made since 2008, and he was formally cast in the role in 2014. After years of fits and starts, expect seemed to arrive at the kind of Shazam! , as Black Adam is Billy Batson’s arch-enemy. Finally, Black Adam appeared to get moving, as well as right now it’s scheduled for release in December 2021.

Johnson confirmed his attendance at DC FanDome on social media with both an ominous and thrilling tease. While sharing a short video hyping Black Adam’s presence at DC FanDome, Johnson wrote, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to alter .” He also promised that this event”is for YOU – THE FANS.”

DC FanDome will be the place for DCEU shows, and fans are hoping for some new footage of movies. However, seeing as Black Adam’s production launch date was pushed back to late summer, there may not be anything from that film to show. Of course, the footage isn’t the only exciting tease a movie could unveil, therefore it is probably Black Adam will discuss several other updates. Maybe there’ll be some significant casting announcements to be discussed; there have been rumors regarding which characters will be included among the supporting cast, and DC FanDome will offer an opportunity to confirm them.

Since Black Adam has been in the works for so long, anticipation is already pretty large. Many are eager for some updates, which makes DC FanDome’s news feels much more exciting. Johnson is known for his infectious enthusiasm for his endeavors, and it’ll be great to have him hand to hype his first DC venture. It is a fantastic thing that DC FanDome is just about two months away; the wait won’t be too long.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice.

