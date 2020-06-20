Home Hollywood Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome
HollywoodMovies

Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Dark Adam’s Dwayne Johnson is the latest DCEU celebrity to confirm his look at the upcoming DC FanDome event. The DC FanDome was announced yesterday for August 22 and instantly stirred up excitement among fans. The occasion is going to be a convention and aims to give thrilling updates regarding DC jobs. Those projects span both the DCEU (including the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut of Justice League) and the tv displays on the CW and DC Universe. DC FanDome may also incorporate some exciting guests, the majority of which have yet to be revealed. Just yesterday Suicide Squad manager James Gunn confirmed he and the cast will be present to get some trendy reveals.

Also Read:   Altered Carbon Season 3 Cast, plot, launch, and everything you need to know!

His involvement with the franchise was a long time coming, although johnson has not made his debut yet. According to Johnson, he has been trying to acquire Black Adam made since 2008, and he was formally cast in the role in 2014. After years of fits and starts, expect seemed to arrive at the kind of Shazam! , as Black Adam is Billy Batson’s arch-enemy. Finally, Black Adam appeared to get moving, as well as right now it’s scheduled for release in December 2021.

Johnson confirmed his attendance at DC FanDome on social media with both an ominous and thrilling tease. While sharing a short video hyping Black Adam’s presence at DC FanDome, Johnson wrote, “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to alter .” He also promised that this event”is for YOU – THE FANS.”

Also Read:   The Rock's new physique for Black Adam
Also Read:   Indiana Jones Series Coming Back With Season 5 in 2022

DC FanDome will be the place for DCEU shows, and fans are hoping for some new footage of movies. However, seeing as Black Adam’s production launch date was pushed back to late summer, there may not be anything from that film to show. Of course, the footage isn’t the only exciting tease a movie could unveil, therefore it is probably Black Adam will discuss several other updates. Maybe there’ll be some significant casting announcements to be discussed; there have been rumors regarding which characters will be included among the supporting cast, and DC FanDome will offer an opportunity to confirm them.

Also Read:   Venom 2: A possible Spider-man cameo?

Since Black Adam has been in the works for so long, anticipation is already pretty large. Many are eager for some updates, which makes DC FanDome’s news feels much more exciting. Johnson is known for his infectious enthusiasm for his endeavors, and it’ll be great to have him hand to hype his first DC venture. It is a fantastic thing that DC FanDome is just about two months away; the wait won’t be too long.

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

No Time To Die: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All The Major Update

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Lockdown has floor many film productions to a halt, while various big-finances blockbusters have been behind schedule with the hopes of luring audiences again...
Read more

Borderlands 3: Release Date And Everything You Know So Far

Gaming Sunidhi -
Aloha, pc recreation junkies! It's been surely 8 years due to Borderlands two's release. The fans are still throughout a haze. And, it's been...
Read more

Aladdin 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Update

Movies Sunidhi -
Disney's live-movement remake of Aladdin became a massive hit, and the finishing laid the foundation for a coming sequel, with Aladdin 2 now officially...
Read more

“Lost in Space” Season 3: Check out the release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's science fiction series, "Lost in Space," has already been renewed for its third and final season. Now, viewers are quite curious to know...
Read more

“Altered Carbon” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's cyberpunk web series, "Altered Carbon," season 2, took everyone by surprise with its ending when the protagonist of the series was dead. But...
Read more

Black Adam: The Rock Confirms He’s Attending DC FanDome

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Dark Adam's Dwayne Johnson is the latest DCEU celebrity to confirm his look at the upcoming DC FanDome event. The DC FanDome was announced...
Read more

Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
Director James Gunn and the Throw of The Suicide Squad Have Been Verified for DC's FanDome Occasion. Announced earlier today, the DC FanDome will...
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Other Details

Amazon Prime Naveen Yadav -
The television show Hunter relies on these as an anecdotal, by a lot of Americans who hit the Nazis by NYC by 1977. Season...
Read more

“American Gods” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
Starz's popular fantasy drama television series, "American Gods," is all set to release its third season in 2020.
Also Read:   Venom 2: A possible Spider-man cameo?
"American Gods" is based on the novel...
Read more

No Time to Die is bringing back another James Bond Come Back After Long Period?

Movies Naveen Yadav -
No Time is the James Bond film for Daniel Craig, who's had an intriguing journey as 007. His tenure began with Casino Royale, which jettisoned...
Read more
© World Top Trend