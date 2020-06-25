Billions Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date, Cast, & All Updates

- Advertisement -

Billions is an American television drama series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on January 17, 2016. The series has completed five-season consisting of 55 episodes. Each episode of the series ahs a runtime off around 45 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. Based on the positive response from the audience, development announced their renewal updated last year. In this article, I’ll discuss Billions season 5 episode 8 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin. It follows the drama genre. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season of the series. Brian Koppelman, David Levien, Christian Soriano, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Neil Burger are the television series’ executive producers. The production companies involved in producing the series are Best Available! And TBTF Productions Inc.

When Is Billions Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date?

As of now, we don have any information about the Billions Season 5 Episode 8 release date. Based on the data from the reliable sources, suggest that there wot be any Billions Season 5 Episode 8. The development has already announced its episode schedule to put an end to the rumors and speculation that has been revolving around the internet for the last couple of days. For those interested in the series can enjoy through Showtime. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Billions Season 5?

The development has been updating the progress of the series through digital media for reaching the maximum audience with a short span of time. As expected that are not many changes in the cast details of the season. The development has retained most of the cast from the previous season with an intention to maintain the continuity of the series. We have gathered information from the reliable internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the fifth season of the series.

Following are the cats included in the Billions Season 5

Paul Giamatti as Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr.,

Damian Lewis as Robert “Bobby” Axelrod,

Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades,

Malin Åkerman as Lara Axelrod ,

Toby Leonard Moore as Bryan Connerty,

David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner,

Condola Rashād as Kate Sacker,

Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason,

Jeffrey DeMunn as Charles Rhoades,

Kelly AuCoin as “Dollar” Bill Stearn,

Dan Soder as Dudley Mafee,

Malachi Weir as Lonnie Watley,

Terry Kinney as Hall,

Glenn Fleshler as Orrin Bach,

Stephen Kunken as Ari Spyros,

Nathan Darrow as Mick Danzig,

Ben Shenkman as Ira Schirmer,

Sam Gilroy as Michael Dimonda,

Dennis Boutsikaris as Kenneth Malverne,

Jerry O’Connell as Steven Birch,

Christopher Denham as Oliver Dake,

Daniel K. Isaac as Ben Kim,

Will Roland as Winston,

Rob Morrow as Adam DeGiulio,

Louis Cancelmi as Victor Mateo,

Jack Gilpin as Sean Ayles,

Arthur J. Nascarella as Bruno Caparello,

Julianna Margulies as Catherine Brant,

Corey Stoll as Michael Thomas Aquinius Prince,

Roma Maffia as Mary Ann Gramm,

Daniel Breaker as Scooter Dunbar,

Frank Grillo as Nico Tanner,

Rick Hoffman as Dr. Swerdlow,

Rebecca Quin as herself,

Hikaru Nakamura as himself,

Matt Servitto as Bob Sweeney.