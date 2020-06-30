Bill Gates Said: US Needs To Do A Lot More To Control The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Bill Gates believes the U.S. Has to do a lot more to control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the USA recently reached an all-time high.

In stark contrast, the number of new coronavirus cases in countries such as Italy and Spain has fallen substantially lately.

If you look at this coronavirus across any number of countries’ growth rates, it becomes overwhelmingly clear that the United States’ answer to COVID-19 has been shockingly ineffective. While the amount of coronavirus cases in places like Spain and Italy has gone down considerably since the pandemic began in March, the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is growing.

With Arizona and Florida being two prime examples, many states are routinely putting original documents for coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, the United States a week set a record on five successive days for new coronavirus instances.

Commenting on the situation, Bill Gates during a current look on CNN said the U.S. just had not been as hard as it needs to be if it comes to issues such as mask compliance, contact tracing, and enforcing the quarantine. In something of an illustrative instance, comedian DL Hughley fainted on stage and was afterward found to have the coronavirus. Hardly anyone in the comedy club at the time wore a mask during his performance.

All told, Gates explained that the present condition of the coronavirus pandemic in the USA is much”bleaker” than he would have expected a couple of weeks ago.

Gates articulated that the issue, from his perspective, is in regards to security measures that lots of people today have reached a point of fatigue. What’s more, Gates said that some people aren’t ready to adhere to security measures like mask-wearing that was mandatory and social distancing unless they happen to personally know someone.

“It’s almost like people have a willingness to enter lockdown after,” Gates said, “and for a certain period.”

“Then it takes, to receive them, to extend it past a specific thing, or even to inconvenience themselves with masks, needs somebody they know to not just test optimistic but to also get really sick too,” Gates added. “And so the selection of behaviors in the U.S. right now, some individuals are being quite conservative in what they do and some folks are essentially ignoring the outbreak. It’s huge. And we’ve worn out people’s patience, and if it isn’t seen by them in some manner. Some folks almost feel like it is a political entity, which is unfortunate.”

“The only good news in this,” Gates added,”is that the death rate has gone down somewhat as we are learning how to cure better and we’re less helpless.”

The problem across numerous states is far from reassuring. As an example, in Texas and Arizona, many hospitals are near capacity when it comes to available beds in the ICU or are in.

Further, the coronavirus is a particularly vicious virus, which is to state that although the death rate might not be increasing to the number of cases, coronavirus survivors may experience diminished lung function and other trouble in the future.