Betty Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Betty is an American teen comedy television series. On August 14, 2019, it was reported that HBO had given the production a series order consisting of six episodes. The development has been updating details about the series throughout their entire shooting progress. Leaks and speculation started revolving around social media soon after the announcement from the development. In this article, I’ll discuss Betty Release date, cast and everything you need to know.

Crystal Moselle creates the series; it follows a comedy genre. Crystal Moselle, Lesley Arfin, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg are the executive producers of the television series. The series is a co-production between many big companies in the entertainment industry. Companies involved in producing the series are A Dreamy Crystal Moselle Sequence…,

Arfin Material, Untitled Entertainment.

When Is Betty Release Date?

Betty is already released on May 1, 2020. The series received an overwhelming response from the television series audience community. For those who are active in social media might have to know the fact that there’s a huge fan base for comedy television series. As announced earlier, series was premiered through HBO. As of now, these are the information related to release date and streaming details of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Betty?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated for the audience through social media and press release. Development used their strategy in engaging the audience in the upcoming season by their regular update. Leaks and speculations suggest that the development approached many character artist before starting their shooting progress. We have gathered cast information from reliable sources.

Following are the cast included in Betty

  • Dede Lovelace as Janay,
  • Moonbear as Honeybear,
  • Nina Moran as Kirt,
  • Ajani Russell as Indigo,
  • Rachelle Vinberg as Camille,
  • Caleb Eberhardt as Donald,
  • Edmund Donovan as Bambi,
  • Katerina Tannenbaum as Ash,
  • Reza Nader as Farouk,
  • Alexander Cooper as Charlie,
  • CJ Ortiz as Luis,
  • Brenn Lorenzo as Ceila,
  • Jules Lorenzo as Yvette,
  • Raekwon Haynes as Philip,
  • Karim Callender Abdul as Dante,
  • Noa Fisher as Peachy,
  • Kai Espion Monroe as Kai.
Betty: Episode Details

  • Key Party directed by Crystal Moselle, written by Crystal Moselle & Lesley Arfin, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Zen and the Art of Skateboarding directed by Crystal Moselle, written by Patricia Breen, aired on May 8, 2020.
  • Happy Birthday, Tyler directed by Crystal Moselle, written by Moshe Kasher, aired on May 15, 2020.
  • The Tombs directed by Crystal Moselle, written by Britta Lundin, aired on May 22, 2020.
  • Perstephanie directed by Crystal Moselle, written by Naima Ramos-Chapman & Veronica Rodriguez, aired on May 29, 2020.
  • Ladies on Fire directed by Crystal Moselle, written by Lesley Arfin, aired on June 5, 2020
Kavin
