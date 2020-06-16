Home TV Series Netflix Betaal Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
TV SeriesNetflix

Betaal Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Betaal is an Indian zombie horror web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television web series on 24 May 2020. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment community around the globe. Based on the positive response from the audience development has shown some positive signs towards the second season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Betaal season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Patrick Graham, Directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. Betaal has completed the first season of the series with 4 episodes. As announced earlier the series is a co-production between many giants in the Indian entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the television series are Blumhouse Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, SK Global Entertainment. Patrick Graham, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Kilian Kerwin, John Penotti, and Michael Hogan are the television series’s executive producers. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes, with more than a million active viewers.

When Is Betaal Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Betaal Season 2 Release Date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that development is analyzing the response rate of the audience before announcing their renewal update. It’s expected that the second season of the series will be released early,2021. Like the first season of the series, it will be streamed through Netflix. Online video streaming platforms reach millions of audiences in various regions of different parts of the country. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Betaal Season 2. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Betaal Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of Betaal Season 2. It’s said that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the second season of the series. Most of the cast from the previous season will be retained with an intention to maintain the continuity. We have gathered cast details from the previous season of the series through internet sources.

The following are the cast included in Betaal.

  • Vineet Kumar Singh as Vikram Sirohi,
  • Aahana Kumra as DC ‘Ahlu’ Ahluwalia,
  • Suchitra Pillai as Commandant Tyagi,
  • Jatin Goswami as Assad Akbar,
  • Jitendra Joshi as Ajay Mudhalvan,
  • Siddharth Menon as Nadir Haq,
  • Manjiri Pupala as Puniya,
  • Swapnil Kotriwar as Kanji,
  • Meenal Kapoor as Shakuntala Mudhalvan,
  • Yashwant Wasnik as Sarpanch,
  • Savita Bajaj as Mausi,
  • Ankur Vikal as Bhunnu,
  • Richard Dillane as Colonel Lynedoch,
  • Krishna Singh Bisht as Kaushal,
  • Pawan Singh as Yadav,
  • Akhilesh Unnithan as Chandran,
  • Ratan Nag as Tripathi,
  • Shrishti Fadtare as Leila,
  • Tanmay Khemani as Drummer Boy,
  • Syna Anand as Saanvi Mudhalvan * Harshvardhan Singh as pretas.
Also Read:   Castlevania Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Castlevania Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Hunters Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast And Characters

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Hunter is one of the most famous shows of Amazon Prime Video. Also, It has got lots of Fame and a lot of success...
Read more

PS5 games: see all new PlayStation 5 game

Entertainment Viper -
While we did not official confirmation of the PS5 cost, Sony put on one heck of a next-gen showcase in its hour-long gameplay footage...
Read more

Netflix Stranger Things: Official Updates On Season 4 Release Date And Catch The All Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Stranger Things is one of the successful series of the Streaming platform Netflix. After the conclusion of the third season of the series, its...
Read more

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast, Plot All The Recant Update

Hollywood Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
 
Also Read:   When Is The On My Block Season 4 Release Date? What Might Happen In Season 4?
The Fast and Furious series was a huge success. The director and team had to face a lot of difficulties in continuing the film....
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Story, Cast, Trailer, And More Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Taboo is a play that is regular and a crime-political thriller. It's created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and Chips Hardy. The first season...
Read more

Designated survivor season 4: Cast, plot, release, and the whole thing you need to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Designated Survivor Season four is one of the most anticipated Netflix collection enthusiasts who have been watching for long. It's been just season since...
Read more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Story, Cast, Trailer, And Everything You Should Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
After the conclusion of Vampire Diaries season 8 in March 2017, it was released on Netflix. Ever since it was released on Netflix, fans...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Cast, plot, launch, and the whole lot you need to recognize!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
We're speakme about this stunning drama series Knightfall, which explores us all to the narrative of Knights of Templar. The debut season of knight...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Upcoming News And Latest Details

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
About Sherlock: Sherlock is a Crime movie. July 2010, it was released with its first season on 25th. After this franchise has 4 installments. The...
Read more

Indiana Jones five: Cast, plot, release, and the entirety you need to understand!

Hollywood Sakshi Gupta -
Over a decade has surpassed because fourth Indiana Jones movie – Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – debuted, and now not to a rousing...
Read more
© World Top Trend