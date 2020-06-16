Betaal Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Betaal is an Indian zombie horror web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television web series on 24 May 2020. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the entertainment community around the globe. Based on the positive response from the audience development has shown some positive signs towards the second season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Betaal season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Patrick Graham, Directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. Betaal has completed the first season of the series with 4 episodes. As announced earlier the series is a co-production between many giants in the Indian entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the television series are Blumhouse Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment, SK Global Entertainment. Patrick Graham, Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Kilian Kerwin, John Penotti, and Michael Hogan are the television series’s executive producers. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes, with more than a million active viewers.

When Is Betaal Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Betaal Season 2 Release Date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that development is analyzing the response rate of the audience before announcing their renewal update. It’s expected that the second season of the series will be released early,2021. Like the first season of the series, it will be streamed through Netflix. Online video streaming platforms reach millions of audiences in various regions of different parts of the country. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Betaal Season 2. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Betaal Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the cast details of Betaal Season 2. It’s said that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the second season of the series. Most of the cast from the previous season will be retained with an intention to maintain the continuity. We have gathered cast details from the previous season of the series through internet sources.

The following are the cast included in Betaal.

Vineet Kumar Singh as Vikram Sirohi,

Aahana Kumra as DC ‘Ahlu’ Ahluwalia,

Suchitra Pillai as Commandant Tyagi,

Jatin Goswami as Assad Akbar,

Jitendra Joshi as Ajay Mudhalvan,

Siddharth Menon as Nadir Haq,

Manjiri Pupala as Puniya,

Swapnil Kotriwar as Kanji,

Meenal Kapoor as Shakuntala Mudhalvan,

Yashwant Wasnik as Sarpanch,

Savita Bajaj as Mausi,

Ankur Vikal as Bhunnu,

Richard Dillane as Colonel Lynedoch,

Krishna Singh Bisht as Kaushal,

Pawan Singh as Yadav,

Akhilesh Unnithan as Chandran,

Ratan Nag as Tripathi,

Shrishti Fadtare as Leila,

Tanmay Khemani as Drummer Boy,

Syna Anand as Saanvi Mudhalvan * Harshvardhan Singh as pretas.