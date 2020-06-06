- Advertisement -

Below Deck is. The series has finished 7 seasons with 105 episodes with over a million viewers. It was one of the few television series which gets renewed after the conclusion of the previous season. Based on the request from the low-cost manufacturing and the audience, the evolution has renewed the series for the.

The show is Developed by Mark Cronin, Rebecca Taylor Henning & Doug Henning. 51 Minds Entertainment is the production company involved in supporting the sequence. The series mainly focusses on the lives of the crew members who reside and work aboard a. As they cope with their issues to make their professional careers work it shows the crew. We’ve gathered information about the Below Deck season 8 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Below Deck Season 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Below Deck season 7 began on October 7, 2019, on Bravo. The makers had already prepped up for season 8 after season 7 started. Casting representatives from Diana Wallace Casting posted advertisements, asking for applications from knowledgeable yachties and new crew members to apply.

The ad reads as follows: “Know somebody who wants to be on the upcoming period of @belowdeckbravo?! Casting ALL positions of experienced yachties for Season 8!! Tag your favorite team below, or email your CV + a bit about yourself to [email protected]!”

So yes, season 8 is occurring. What we do not have is a release schedule. However, if things go according to plan,’Below Deck’ season 8 will most likely premiere sometime in October 2020.

Below Deck Cast: Who’s in it?

What with the mandate of being reality TV about a vocation (and by extension a lifestyle), you’d expect Below Deck to involve real crewmen on board. Below Deck does select on its cast based on a pseudo-audition to get an ensemble with chemistry Since the official sources had confirmed. However, all of the people featured in the show are actual crewmen by profession, rather than stage actors.

There are two takeaways from this: one, the show thrives on creating drama to spice up things, and 2, an ensemble is cast at least throughout one season. Of course, as any show like this can’t stay static to keep things fresh over the seasons, members of the team being fired or leaving is not uncommon for the series.

The one true constant is Lee Rosbach, captain of Honor (the megayacht where nearly the entirety of the series was shot). Apart from Lee, there have been many persistent familiar faces across seasons as well — Ben Robinson has been the chef of Honor, without whom the show just does not feel the same, and Kate Chastain has become the stewardess over many seasons.

Season 7 occurs on Valor and Captain Lee Rosbach makes a comeback. Apart from him, Kate Chastain — Chief Stewardess, Simone Mashile — 2nd Stewardess, Courtney Skippon — 3rd Stewardess, Kevin Dobson — Chef, Ashton Pienaar — Bosun, Brian de Saint Pern — Lead Deckhand, Tanner Sterback -Deckhand Abbi Murphy — Deckhand are included in the main cast.

New improvements for the season haven’t been announced. Kate, Ashton, and Captain Lee should return but the roster may experience changes as far as members are concerned.

What is Below Deck about?

Itself clarifies Below Deck is a reality TV show about the lives of the team members on a mega-yacht. Likewise, the show is set within a called Cuor Di Leone, changed to honour’ exclusively for the show. The usual episodes feature the goings-on between the crew members as the boat sets its course.

Like many reality TV shows on Bravo, the show does take its permit and fine-tune the flow to give the framework of a soap opera and functional setpieces with places acting as the backdrops. Plotwise, therefore, expect no more than the average dosage of Bravo soap wrapped up in a tele-documentary’s stylistic guise.

The series is therefore based less on any plot momentum — since it is essentially a soap opera talking concerning fiction much because it is character-driven. Season 7 takes place on the Valor as Captain Lee, Kate, and Ashton are joined by six new crew members to cruise across the seas.

The season follows a format like its predecessors. Each episode is dedicated to a fresh group of passengers, some of whom are friends, a few, and millionaires. The Yachties understand to work hard and party hard, and they live by the motto,’ Work Hard, Play Harder’. Therefore, experiences adventure and exotic perks are the rewards for their exhausting work.

Toward the end, former’ the actual Housewife of Orange County’ star Alexis Bellino arrives on-board with her new beau to celebrate her divorce. Lee takes a decision that involves Rhylee and Ashton is compelled to change his management style. Kate invites Tanner for a sleepover, which leads to a fight regarding Courtney and Brian.

The identical format will be embraced by season 8 when it’s renewed and will stick to the below Deck’ crew as they embark on another cruise across the high seas.