Bad Boys For Life: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Bad Boys 3, officially known as Bad Boys for Life, is an American comedy action drama movie written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan. The movie has been directed by Adil & Bilall. The movie is the third installment in the Bad Boys Trilogy. It is a sequel to the Bad Boys II from 2003.

The distributing rights to Bad Boys for Life are with Sony Picture Releasing. The movie has been produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, and Doug Belgrad. The movie was decided to be renewed just after the release of Bad Boys II in 2003, but the movie’s production couldn’t start due to the budget constraints.

The project was then finalized in October 2018, and the production for the same started later on. The filming of the movie was also completed in June 2019.

Bad Boys 3 release date

Bad Boys for life have been released in the United States. The movie hit the theatres on January 17, 2020, by Sony Pictures Releasing. The movie has received positive reviews from critics. The budget for the movie was set to $90 million and grossed over $419 million worldwide. As of now, Bad Boys for Life is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2020.

Bad Boys for life cast

Will Smith as Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene, Martin Lawrence as Detective Lieutenant Marcus, Paola Nunez as Rita Secada, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, and many other people were a part of the third movie in the film franchise.

Aryan Singh

