Bad Boys for Life: Release Date, Cast And All The Major Update

Bad boys for Life, commonly known as Bad Boys 3, is an American action comedy film written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan. The movie has been directed by Adil & Bilall. The movie was distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing with a running time of just above 2 hours.

Bad Boys for Life is a sequel to the famous Bad Boys II from 2003. After its initial success, the producers were willing to go ahead with the third part of the movie series but couldn’t do so due to the budget constraints. Numerous attempts were made to make a successful sequel for the movie, but the production couldn’t start due to one or the other reasons. However, the movie was finalized in October 2018, for which the filming began at the starting of 2019.

Bad boys for a life release date

The movie’s filming lasted for a total period of 6 months, from January to June 2019. The budget for the movie series was set to $90 million. The movie was released on January 17, 2020. It was an instant success in the box office worldwide. It grossed for over $419 million all across the globe. Due to this, it has also become the highest-grossing movie of 2020 worldwide.

Bad boys for life cast

Will Smith as Detective lieutenant Michael Eugene mike Lowrey, martin Lawrence as Detective lieutenant Arcus Miles Burnett, Paola Nunez as Rita Secada, Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dom, Charles Melton as Rafe, Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas, Kate Del Castillo as Isabel La Bruja Aretas, and many other prominent artists.

The movie has been awarded 6.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

