Avoid Falling Into The Debt Trap By Following These Tips

Credit can be a convenient money management tool, giving us the freedom to do things online and with convenient facilities. However, giving in to impulse decisions and frivolous spending can leave you in a debt trap.

The UK Government has consistently highlighted the importance of financial management to reduce the national deficit. By moving the debt cycle, personal debts in the UK have also increased gradually.

The burden of the UK economy has fallen on British consumers, who rely majorly on credit cards, personal loans, and finance plans to get through it. The difficulty in borrowing leads to a decreased amount of spending. This is driving the consumers to sink into further debt.

Debt is a slow ongoing process which, if gone unnoticed, can gradually morph into a complete debt trap. The absence of a practical financial outlook can initiate a debt trap before you know it.

Tips To Avoid Falling Into The Debt Trap

Think Twice Before You Swipe

In today’s digital world, the easiest way you can fall into the debt trap is by taking credit via a credit card. Every bank has a unique credit card statement, and cardholders must understand the policy before processing the loan.

A minimum rate of interest at 5% might make you think you only have to pay the due amount. But, in fact, your bank charges an outrageous interest on the remaining amount, which lead to increased cuts. Avoid the confusion in your monthly statements by reviewing your card policies.

If you are considering long-term borrowing, credit cards won’t be a suitable option. A long-term loan under your credit card attracts higher interest rates. Moreover, you may also be charged for borrowing cash with your credit cards.

You might be wondering: how to improve my credit score? Credit cards can be a suitable option in this case. However, limit credit card shopping for trivial goods which are easily paid within your monthly salary limits.

Manage Your EMIs

EMI allows you to buy desired products instantly with simple EMI procedures on debit cards, credit cards and consumer loans. EMIs are widely used for a quick loan for properties, automobiles, mobiles and electronics, etc.

However, don’t confuse this cash flow with permanent income. In the wake of the global pandemic, job security is challenged all over the globe. Purchasing multiple things on an EMI can lead to a financial burden on the reduced income and the increased cuts can drain your finances, pushing you towards a debt trap.

You can follow a simple rule to stop yourself from falling prey to the EMI trap. Say, if your monthly EMI is exceeding 50% of your monthly salary, consider it a warning sign. Stop buying your products on EMI if your monthly EMI cuts exceed this value.

Interest-Free Credit

If you are a disciplined borrower who sets aside money to pay for credits, you can avail interest-free credits of the shop. These shops offer a 0% interest rate for 6-12 months on goods like electronics goods so you can conveniently make monthly payments without any interest charged.

However, if you cannot repay within the terms of the period, it will attract a sky-high interest rate on your principal amount. The shops will charge you backdated rates even in the interest-free period.

The high risk of payment default can disrupt your financial plan, making interest-free credit unsuitable for most people. Analyse your credit history and financial stability to check if these credit options suit you well or feel free to opt out.

Use Of Store Cards

Chain stores provide store cards in the UK to encourage customer loyalty. Many store sellers offer incentives like a 10% discount on the first purchase.

This may seem attractive to you but be aware of how long these incentives exist to clear the discounts. Once the initial incentives are clear, they clock up interest. This is how stores reap handsome profits from the money lending business.

The sum amount is small, which is why the interest rates of store cards turn out to be quite enormous. And believe it or not, these top rates can potentially harm your finances and bring you closer to debt.

Avoid Payday Loans

Payday loans might seem convenient for small short-term loans, but it imposes high-interest rates. In case you cannot pay the loan back before the due date, it will attract extra charges to your account. These additional charges are also equally high.

Overdraft facilities are a better option for your short-term borrowing requirements and are more reliable in terms of interest rates. Do your research before deciding which option suits your credit history and management better.

Financial Problems

If you are already facing financial problems, consider all the methods available to seek money. Taking a loan to repay an existing loan is a big red flag that will eventually lead you towards a downward debt spiral.

Reach out for financial advice before taking the leap and check all your options before you opt for credit borrowing because it will always cost you more otherwise. Study the terms and conditions of the various types of credit available in the market. Use price comparison websites that will help you get a better insight into the range of prices. Plan your credit repayment strategy realistically and work out the plan of how you will repay the credit well before you avail it. Final Thoughts To get out of debt is hardly ever an easy task; it is always a better choice to avoid falling into one. By following these basic guidelines for your financial planning, you can ensure your plan for credit is safer than always. With so many credit options available in the market, understand what type of credit is best for you by taking into account your specific circumstances. Making impulsive and hasty decisions doesn’t help your case at all and can trap you in an endless cycle of debt. In the grand scheme of things, your wisdom is what will help you accomplish a safe credit plan.