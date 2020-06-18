Home Technology Audio Tweets on Twitter: Now Lets You Send Audio Tweets
Technology

Audio Tweets on Twitter: Now Lets You Send Audio Tweets

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

Twitter is currently rolling out a new feature (AUDIO TWEETS) allowing consumers to talk about voice snippets. For the time being, music tweets will be available to”a limited group” of all iOS app users, together with iOS users gaining entry in the upcoming few weeks.

The feature was announced by twitter Wednesday. In a blog post, the business said, “Occasionally, 280 characters aren’t enough, and a few conversational nuances are lost in translation. Today, we are testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the Way we utilize Twitter — your voice.”

  • The newest feature lets an individual record up and sends it. A fresh voice conversation starts to record automatically to create a thread When a user speaks for more than 140 seconds.
Also Read:   Microsoft Has Empowered A Reply, All Storm Security feature

Their followers will see the tweet in their deadline alongside photo text, and movie tweets. They have to tap on the picture to listen. On iOS, a playback pub will be docked at the bottom of the timeline as they scroll so they can listen.

Audio can be added, and that means that you can not append or retweets and them together. Additionally, if you upgrade your profile picture, Twitter notes that your existing profile image will be the static picture on the sound attachment and will not refresh.

With sound tweets, Twitter seems to be imagining the increasing popularity of podcasts, even though a limit on the number of threaded audio tweets (25) indicates Twitter does not intend for the characteristic to substitute podcasts.

Also Read:   Spending Most Of Your Time Indoors Nowadays Is Hard For Everybody
Also Read:   Twitter: Tweet Scheduling Feature For Users

The select set of users who have the feature includes actors that are jumping on the sound wagon. John Legend used a sound tweet to place a 35-second preview of the song”U Move, I Transfer” from his upcoming Larger Entertainment album.

The Way to use audio tweets on Twitter

Here is how to use it if you are one of those Twitter users on iOS that can access the audio tweets attribute:

  • Open the Twitter program.
  • Write a new tweet.
  • At the bottom of the window, tap the purple wavelength icon.
  • A new window with your profile picture will open. Tap the red record button.
  • Document up to 140 seconds of sound.
  • Or keep recording to create a series of around 25 threaded tweets.
  • Tap tweet to send.
  • Twitter sound tweets: questions and Issues
Also Read:   Google Pixel 4A: Geekbench Reveals Pixel 4a Will Have 6GB RAM And Android 10 OS

One major question surrounding the new audio tweet attribute is about potential abuse. Twitter faces challenges around text tweets that are flagging. Because content moderators will have to listen to any tweets that are flagged, scrubbing abuse, or harassment in tweets is a completely different ballgame.

Another issue is availability. As soon as the Verge asked Twitter about creating audio tweets accessible for people that are deaf or hard of hearing, a company spokesperson told the site, “This is a historical evaluation of audio for us, and we are still exploring the best ways to satisfy the needs of individuals with different skills.”

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Google Pixel 4A: launch may have been delayed back even further
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Audio Tweets on Twitter: Now Lets You Send Audio Tweets

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Twitter is currently rolling out a new feature (AUDIO TWEETS) allowing consumers to talk about voice snippets. For the time being, music tweets will...
Read more

Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Elite year 4 is one of the latest displays that is occurring nowadays and here we've every update you should know about Elite year...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Peaky Blinders Season 6 Updates: Peaky Blinders is a drama television show that first aired in 2013. The series is a historical-crime fiction and...
Read more

WWDC 2020: Apple Will Preview New Software And New Hardware

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple heads into its WWDC 2020 facing some concerns, and no, they're not all to do with the way the company will pull off...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix announced the return of its animated series Castlevania to receive a fourth season in March and now founder and author Warren Ellis has...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Lost in Space was initially inspired by an 1812 novel called The Swiss Family Robinson. The series follows the adventures of the space colonists....
Read more

The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ever since the British thriller The Stranger had launched its first season on Netflix, lovers couldn't await a new season to binge-watch.
Also Read:   Aarogya Setu App: Important Feature To Know About Covid-19 Tracker
A miniseries and...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Derry Girls has been renewed for another season and we have every detail you might have been on the lookout for. The show debuted on...
Read more

Frozen 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Frozen 3 Updates: There are lots of dream musical movies made in the united states and many have earned a lot. Their films have...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Kung Fu Panda has made followers all over the world with cartoon series and its prequels. Millennials love the panda Po. A crush was...
Read more
© World Top Trend