Audio Tweets on Twitter: Now Lets You Send Audio Tweets

Twitter is currently rolling out a new feature (AUDIO TWEETS) allowing consumers to talk about voice snippets. For the time being, music tweets will be available to”a limited group” of all iOS app users, together with iOS users gaining entry in the upcoming few weeks.

The feature was announced by twitter Wednesday. In a blog post, the business said, “Occasionally, 280 characters aren’t enough, and a few conversational nuances are lost in translation. Today, we are testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the Way we utilize Twitter — your voice.”

The newest feature lets an individual record up and sends it. A fresh voice conversation starts to record automatically to create a thread When a user speaks for more than 140 seconds.

Their followers will see the tweet in their deadline alongside photo text, and movie tweets. They have to tap on the picture to listen. On iOS, a playback pub will be docked at the bottom of the timeline as they scroll so they can listen.

Audio can be added, and that means that you can not append or retweets and them together. Additionally, if you upgrade your profile picture, Twitter notes that your existing profile image will be the static picture on the sound attachment and will not refresh.

With sound tweets, Twitter seems to be imagining the increasing popularity of podcasts, even though a limit on the number of threaded audio tweets (25) indicates Twitter does not intend for the characteristic to substitute podcasts.

The select set of users who have the feature includes actors that are jumping on the sound wagon. John Legend used a sound tweet to place a 35-second preview of the song”U Move, I Transfer” from his upcoming Larger Entertainment album.

The Way to use audio tweets on Twitter

Here is how to use it if you are one of those Twitter users on iOS that can access the audio tweets attribute:

Open the Twitter program.

Write a new tweet.

At the bottom of the window, tap the purple wavelength icon.

A new window with your profile picture will open. Tap the red record button.

Document up to 140 seconds of sound.

Or keep recording to create a series of around 25 threaded tweets.

Tap tweet to send.

Twitter sound tweets: questions and Issues

One major question surrounding the new audio tweet attribute is about potential abuse. Twitter faces challenges around text tweets that are flagging. Because content moderators will have to listen to any tweets that are flagged, scrubbing abuse, or harassment in tweets is a completely different ballgame.

Another issue is availability. As soon as the Verge asked Twitter about creating audio tweets accessible for people that are deaf or hard of hearing, a company spokesperson told the site, “This is a historical evaluation of audio for us, and we are still exploring the best ways to satisfy the needs of individuals with different skills.”