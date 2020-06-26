“Attack on Titan” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

Finally! After waiting for a long period, the trailer of one of the most anticipated web series, “Attack on Titan,” season 4, arrived on May 29, 2020. The trailer has already created a craze among the fans of “Attack on Titan.”

This Japanese fantasy anime television series is an adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name. This series premiered on Mainichi Broadcasting System on April 7, 2013. In almost seven years, this series has released three seasons.

This series revolves around a fantasy world where humans dwell in territories surrounded by enormous walls to protect themselves from Titans, the malicious humanoids.

The story begins when Eren Yeager and his friends, Mickasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, set out with Scout Regiment to defeat Titans. This series is also available on various streaming websites with English subtitles.

Now, fans are waiting for the arrival of the fourth season of “Attack on Titan.”

Let’s check out the essential details of the fourth season of “Attack on Titan.”

Release date of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

In 2019, the makers made an official announcement regarding the renewal of the series for the fourth season.

The fourth season is going to be the final one.

Though the makers have not yet revealed the exact date of the fourth season of “Attack on Titan,” it is expected that the series will debut by October 2020.

On May 29, 2020, the trailer of the fourth season has been released. So check out the trailer of the fourth season if you haven’t yet seen that.

The expected plot of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

It seems that season 4 will continue the story where season 3 ended. By this time, the protagonists know that they belong to a race called “Subject of Ymir.” People belonging to this race possess the poer of transforming themselves into Titans.

In season 3, the history of Paradis Island was revealed. Eren knows that their actual foe is Marley.

It is expected that season 4 will be very thrilling, and an immense battle is likely to take place between Eren and Zeke.

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 is likely to comprise characters such as Eren Yeager (voiced by Yûki Kaji in the original version and Bryce Papenbrook in English version), Mikasa Ackermann (voiced by Yui Ishikawa in the original version and Trina Nishimura in English version), Connie Springer (voiced by Hiro Shimono in the Original version and Clifford Chapin), Armin Alert (Marina Inoue in Original version and Josh Grelle in English version). Other characters from the previous season are also expected

Stay with us for more updates.