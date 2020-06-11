Home TV Series "Attack on Titan" Season 4: Check out the recent release date, cast,...
TV Series

“Attack on Titan” Season 4: Check out the recent release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Viewers are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the fourth season of this famous Japanese fantasy anime television series, namely “Attack on Titan.”

This series is an adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name. This series has impressed not only its viewers but also the critics and received positive responses from its viewers all across the world.

It is set in a fantasy world where humans dwell in territories surrounded by enormous walls. These walls protect humans from evil Titans, who feed on humans. The twist comes when Eren Yeager and his friends, along with Scout Regiment, set out to defeat Titans.

The first season of this series premiered on Mainichi Broadcasting System on April 7, 2013. So far, these series have released three seasons. These seasons are also available on various streaming websites such as Hulu, Crunchyroll, etc.

So, let’s move forward and have a glimpse of the information we have about “Attack on Titan.”

Release date “Attack on Titan” Season 4

In 2019, this series was renewed for its fourth season. The fourth season is going to be its final season. The exact date of the release of season 4 is yet to be announced. It is expected that the season 4 may debut in October 2020. But it is still not known whether the outbreak of COVID-19 will affect the release date or not.

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 is likely to comprise characters such as Eren Yeager (voiced by Yûki Kaji in the original version and Bryce Papenbrook in English version), Mikasa Ackermann (voiced by Yui Ishikawa in the original version and Trina Nishimura in English version), Connie Springer (voiced by Hiro Shimono in the Original version and Clifford Chapin), Armin Alert (Marina Inoue in Original version and Josh Grelle in English version). Other characters from the previous season are also expected.

The expected plot of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

Season 4 will most probably pick up the story where it was left off in season 3. By now, the protagonists know that they belong to a special race called “Subject of Ymir.” Interestingly, “Subject of Ymir” has the special power to transform himself into Titans.

In season 3, the history of Paradis Island is revealed. Eren knows that their actual enemy is Marley. It is likely that in season 4, the dangerous battle will take place between Eren and Zeke. Since it is the final season, it may show the destruction of Titans.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   Attack on Titan Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything You should Know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Attack on Titan Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, Plot, Cast and Everything You should Know
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Vivo X50 Pro With Four Rear Cameras Can Be Launched In India Soon, Learn Specifications

Technology Ajeet Kumar -
Vivo X50 Pro has been introduced on Snapdragon 765G chipset and this smartphone will knock in India with 48MP quad rear camera setup New Delhi,...
Read more

Details of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Smartphone Leaked, To Be Launched On June 24!

Technology Ajeet Kumar -
The phone uses the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is the mid-range 5G chipset of MediaTek.
Also Read:   Queer Eye season 5 Netflix release date: When will it air?
New Delhi, Tech Desk. Chinese handset manufacturer Huawei...
Read more

Xiaomi Launches Mi Notebook 14 Series Laptops In India

Technology Ajeet Kumar -
Regular variants of the Mi NoteBook 14 series have been launched with Intel Core i5 processors while Horizon Edition has been launched with Intel...
Read more

Rubi Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Rubi is a Spanish-language television series. The first announcement about the series came back in July 2019. The first season of the series completed...
Read more

“Attack on Titan” Season 4: Check out the recent release date, cast, plot and everything else

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
Viewers are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the fourth season of this famous Japanese fantasy anime television series, namely "Attack on Titan."
Also Read:   Re:Zero Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Is Re Zero Season 2 Release Date Postponed?
This series...
Read more

Is “Love Is Blind” Season 2 coming? Check out its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's popular dating reality series, "Love Is Blind" has already been renewed and its fans can no longer wait for the second season of...
Read more

WhatsApp Web – web.whatsapp.com

Technology Viper -
WhatsApp Internet allows you to send and receive WhatsApp messages on the internet in your Desktop PC or Tablet. WhatsApp Internet is the PC...
Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Series leaked specifications

Technology Viper -
It’s a month away from the launch of the 2020 iPhones, which are expected to launch in September 2020, but there are already multiple...
Read more

When will be “Grace and Frankie” Season 7 on air? Check out not only the release date but also the plot and cast

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's popular comedy series, "Grace and Frankie," has already been renewed. Now, the fans are waiting for the release of its latest season. This television web...
Read more

“Virgin River” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's romantic web series, "Virgin River" is all set to arrive with its second season. This romance drama web television series is based on Robyn...
Read more
© World Top Trend