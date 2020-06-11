“Attack on Titan” Season 4: Check out the recent release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

Viewers are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the fourth season of this famous Japanese fantasy anime television series, namely “Attack on Titan.”

This series is an adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga of the same name. This series has impressed not only its viewers but also the critics and received positive responses from its viewers all across the world.

It is set in a fantasy world where humans dwell in territories surrounded by enormous walls. These walls protect humans from evil Titans, who feed on humans. The twist comes when Eren Yeager and his friends, along with Scout Regiment, set out to defeat Titans.

The first season of this series premiered on Mainichi Broadcasting System on April 7, 2013. So far, these series have released three seasons. These seasons are also available on various streaming websites such as Hulu, Crunchyroll, etc.

So, let’s move forward and have a glimpse of the information we have about “Attack on Titan.”

Release date “Attack on Titan” Season 4

In 2019, this series was renewed for its fourth season. The fourth season is going to be its final season. The exact date of the release of season 4 is yet to be announced. It is expected that the season 4 may debut in October 2020. But it is still not known whether the outbreak of COVID-19 will affect the release date or not.

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

The cast of “Attack on Titan” Season 4 is likely to comprise characters such as Eren Yeager (voiced by Yûki Kaji in the original version and Bryce Papenbrook in English version), Mikasa Ackermann (voiced by Yui Ishikawa in the original version and Trina Nishimura in English version), Connie Springer (voiced by Hiro Shimono in the Original version and Clifford Chapin), Armin Alert (Marina Inoue in Original version and Josh Grelle in English version). Other characters from the previous season are also expected.

The expected plot of “Attack on Titan” Season 4

Season 4 will most probably pick up the story where it was left off in season 3. By now, the protagonists know that they belong to a special race called “Subject of Ymir.” Interestingly, “Subject of Ymir” has the special power to transform himself into Titans.

In season 3, the history of Paradis Island is revealed. Eren knows that their actual enemy is Marley. It is likely that in season 4, the dangerous battle will take place between Eren and Zeke. Since it is the final season, it may show the destruction of Titans.

