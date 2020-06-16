Attack on titan 4: Expected Release Date, Possible Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Attack on Titan is another Japanese dark fantasy anime TV series adapted from the manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

Our all-time favorite anime series is coming to an end. One of the most popular anime series, ‘Attack on Titan,’ will end with the broadcasting of season 4. After tremendous success for season 3, the crew is all set to release season 4 for anime lovers.

Attack on Titan is an anime series in which the protagonist of the show, Eren, with his squad-mates, is on a mission to erase any trace of titans in the outside world.

Season 4 of the show received confirmation after many rumors roaming in the air regarding the cancellation of the show. According to the sources, the series is already in production in Japan and will be released on time. This is great news for anime lovers since much other anime series have shifted their release dates ahead in time due to the worldwide pandemic COVID-19.

Attack on titan season 4 Release Date

As of now, there has been no confirmation of the dates for the release of the show. The production studio for the series, with the studio, is yet to confirm the release dates of the show. The show is expected to be delayed until next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this is just an estimate.

We will have to wait for the production house to confirm the dates and stop all the rumors floating around season 4 of Attack on Titan.

Attack on titan season 4 Cast

Unfortunately for the fans, there is no information regarding the cast of the show. However, we are sure that Eren, Mikasa, and Armin will return in season 4 as well in their respective roles. Once the production house sheds some light on these rumors, we will get to know all the details of the show’s release.

Attack on Titan movie

Another good news for the fans of anime series is on its way. A movie based on the attack of titans written by Shika Ogura is on its way into the theatres. The release dates for the movie have been finalized. Wit Studio is producing the movie. It is going to be released on July 17, 2020.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.