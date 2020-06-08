- Advertisement -

Atmospheric carbon dioxide levels reached a fresh record high according to a new report from scientists studying the tendencies.

For a greenhouse gas, CO2 traps heat, slowly warming the Earth and prompting several serious changes.

Warming ocean waters, dying reefs, stronger storms, and other climate disasters have been linke to climate change.

Amid a worldwide health crisis, it can be easy to forget that humankind faces existential threats from multiple angles.

The coronavirus pandemic will pass — either when we take measures to mitigate its sprea or a vaccine or other treatment radically is develope —

but when it does, our world will still be in peril.

The worst part isthat it’s largely our fault. Since AP reports, scientists demonstrate that the highest-ever atmospheric carbon dioxide studying was recently obtained in April.

That is 2.4 PPM greater than the last year’s readings.

Since human activity (the burning of fossil fuels) is the principal source for this carbon dioxide,

it is apparent that we’re not doing nearly enough to prevent an eventual disaster.

When greenhouses gasses build up in the atmosphere, they trap heat, slowly warming Earth.

It does not happen all at once, and sometimes there are drops in the total amount of greenhouse gas found in the atmosphere,

but the big picture shows that the amounts are sharply trending upward over time.

This has several impacts on the planet

It causes rising ocean temperatures that kill off vital reef systems which themselves protect coastal communities from being overrun by storm surges and devastating waves.

It affects the weather, sparking larger and stronger storms, and we have plenty of evidence to show that the warmer the world gets,

the further damage hurricanes and other big storms deal.Atmospheric carbon dioxide

Droughts facilitate wildfires that topple entire communities and lives along with them.

And of course, there is the small issue of the food chain,

which is droppe entirely as particular species are pushe to extinction by intolerable climate conditions in the sea and on land.

Put, we are messing this up in a large way.

“It illustrates how hard it is — what a huge job it’s —

to bring emissions down,” NOAA senior scientist Pieter Tans explained. “We’re committing the Earth to a enormous amount of warming for a substantial time.

” Historical information for carbon dioxide levels stretches back into the late 1950s.

Comparing readings obtained then to those created now generates alarming results.

All told, the amount of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has increased by 31% in just that brief timeframe.

The simple fact that CO2 will hang in the atmosphere for a very long time compounds the problem.