- Advertisement -

As a result of the coronavirus, Walmart in April Staged special shopping hours Solely for seniors.

However, some seniors consider their designated shopping window from 7 a.m to 8 a.m is too early.

As a result of the coronavirus

After the coronavirus pandemic struck the U.S. in early March, there was a brief period where people began acting as if a zombie apocalypse directly around the corner.

For any reason, stores started to find droves of people stocking up on all sorts of toilet paper and paper towels.

The subsequent uproar, along with the fact that elderly adults were at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus,

prompted many stores to institute specific shopping hours for the elderly to allow them to store safely in a low-stress environment.

Walmart was perhaps the most prominent chain to implement this type of change.

Back in April, Walmart announced that shopping between 7% and 8% on certain days

could be earmarked for shoppers above the age of 60 and other individuals having a high risk of experiencing acute coronavirus symptoms.

In most shops, the exclusive shopping hours were just on Tuesdays.

“These are extraordinary times, and we are continuously on the lookout for ways we can help deliver that exact same reassurance to our customers,

especially those who are at-risk,” Walmart senior VP Tom Ward said in the time.

While many states start to reopen, Walmart said its adjusted scheduling would stay in place for the foreseeable future.

Many seniors, however, aren’t pleased with the statement.

“I really don’t push in the dark to your security “

Another reader wrote:”I’m a tail-end Baby Boomer and over age 60.

While it’s admirable that Walmart (and other retailers) are starting early for’seniors’ and people with compromised immune systems/other health issues,

I won’t be getting up a.m. to go shopping!”

Meanwhile, other seniors have complained that some stores are not implementing the rules and younger shoppers are permitted indoors throughout seniors-only hours.

As it stands today, Walmart has not indicated if it plans to adjust its schedule to better accommodate seniors.

Ideally, we’ll finally come up with a vaccine, so this whole back-and-forth basically becomes moot.

To that end, Dr. Anthony Fauci seems to believe an effective vaccine could be develop,

but he has articulate it may not arrive until 2021 in the absolute earliest.

In the meantime, countries are starting back up,

and we’re seeing some regions experiencing a painful spike in new coronavirus instances.

Put, it can be some time until we can go back to a healthy way of life in almost any capacity.