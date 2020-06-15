Home Hollywood Aquaman 2: Release Date And All The Recant Update
Aquaman 2: Release Date And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
Aquaman is an American superhero film by D.C. Comics. The movie is based on a D.C. character by the name Aquaman. Warner Bros Pictures distributed the movie.

James Wan directed the movie Aquaman. Aquaman is the sixth movie in the DCEU i.e., D.C. Extended Universe. The movie was first released in London on November 26, 2018, and on December 21, 2018, in the U.S. the budget for the production of the movie was set to $160-$200 million.

The movie was an instant hit on the screen. It was a box office success. The movie grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest grossed movie from the DCEU.
The development of the movie began in 2004 but couldn’t be on the tracks till 2013. The cast of the movie was confirmed in 2016, and then the filming continued.

Aquaman 2 release date

After the tremendous success of the Aquaman on the box office, the movie is set to return for a sequel. The date for the release has also been finalized. Aquaman 2 is set to be released on December 16, 2022. However, the cast for the movie has not yet been completed.
The delay in the sequel’s return is that the producers do not want to hurry and are willing to make fans wait to produce quality content that will please the audience.

