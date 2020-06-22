Apple WatchOS 7: Activity Tracking As Well As The Ability To Share Watch Faces With Others

- Advertisement -

Apple showed off watchOS 7 in its pre-taped WWDC 2020 event now.

The newest update will include new kinds of activity tracking and the capacity to share and watch faces along with other people.

New complications are also being added, offering more info about the small wearable screen.

Apple’s WWDC 2020 event today comprised news about Apple’s new Watch software. The watchOS 7 of apple features the ability to share faces with another as well as some tweaks to complications, including fresh default watch faces.

The Face Sharing feature enables Watch users navigate watch faces employed by others. It is a simple matter of selecting it to add it to your collection of opinion faces if you see a watch face you need.

Apple Watch is designed to be a fully-featured physical fitness tracker, and Apple is currently adding”dance” as a workout option. In addition to this, Apple has decided to rename the Task app, which will henceforth be known as”fitness.”

Sleep tracking has been a feature for Apple Watch, and Apple’s brand new Sleep experience seems to fit the bill. It includes a”wind-down” feature, which aids the wearer to relax and drift off to dreamland. Once asleep, sleep quality is tracked by the watch and delivers a report.

As a nod to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that was ongoing, Apple even added a quality that detects moves that match the action of washing the hands. The characteristic coaches you for the appropriate amount of time, ensuring you wash thoroughly and through it.

Apple says it has more Watch features in route, and teased Siri language translation among those attributes, but did not elaborate beyond a brief mention.